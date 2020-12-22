Year in review: Five major records Cristiano Ronaldo broke in 2020

Bengaluru, Dec. 22: At 35 most footballers tend to slow down but Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't seen a decline in his performance for both club and country. Always hungry for new challenges, he is still operating at the highest peak of football and making scoring still look easy. Hence, just like every season, the ongoing calendar year also has seen him breaking numerous records.
Here are five of those most incredible records of him in this calendar year:
1. Fastest 50 Serie A goals
Although the former Real Madrid man has not acclaimed a golden boot yet in Italy however the five-time Ballon d’Or winner made sure to net the fastest half-century of goals in the Serie A. He achieved the feat in just 61 games breaking the record of Andriy Shevchenko, who achieved it in 68 games for AC Milan. Ronaldo scored 21 goals in his first season followed that up with 31 goals from 33 appearances in next season.
2. The first player to score 50+ goals in three Leagues
After claiming 50 goals for Juventus in Serie A in 2020, Ronaldo became the first player in footballing history to score 50+ goals in Europe's top three major leagues.
3. First Portuguese to score a hat-trick in Serie A
By scoring a hattrick against Cagliari last season, Ronaldo became the first Portuguese player to score a hat-trick in Serie A history. He is also the second player to score a hat-trick in the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A. The only other one so far is Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
4. Most goals in a single season for Juventus
Ronaldo scored 37 goals for Juventus last season in all competition- breaking the Old Lady's all-time record for most goals scored in a single season. In the process, he also matched the all-time Juventus record for the most league goals in a single season. Ronaldo matched Felice Borel's 31 league goal-scoring of 1933/34 season.
5. 11 consecutive Serie A goals
Ronaldo matched another Serie A history when he scored in 11 consecutive Serie A games last season, equalling the record made by Gabriel Batistuta and Fabio Quagliarella. He also became the first player to score in 11 consecutive matches in three different competitions after settling it in the La Liga, the UEFA Champions League earlier.