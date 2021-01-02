Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Year in Review: Football faces uncertain future amidst the pandemic

By
Football
Games played in empty stadiums has become the new norm in post COVID-19 world.

Bengaluru, January 2: With the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic sending the international sports calendar for a toss, the disconcerting familiarity of games played in empty stadiums ushered in a New Year which carried over the same uncertainties facing world football.

With a second wave of COVID-19 ravaging so many countries, even continuing competitions without disruption remains a challenge for the beautiful game.

Bringing supporters back to games was tried across Europe but increasingly rolled back as 2020 ended, until the turnstiles were closed completely.

Games in all major European leagues will be played to the backdrop of silence at the start of 2021, the sterile environment devoid of the raucous atmospheres which players feed off.

Keeping the show continuing - before the mass rollout of vaccines - is the focus for competition organizers, avoiding lengthy pauses with no games that can lead to costly rebates to broadcasters.

The Premier League continued playing over the Christmas period. But now that the league is reporting a record number of coronavirus cases, ensuring matches and training sessions are not spreading infections should be the priority.

Logistical challenge

Logistical challenge

Before the UEFA can think about whether fans will be allowed into games, it first has to consider where the matches will be staged.

The logistics were already most challenging for the Euros - playing in 12 cities in 12 stadiums across Europe - even before COVID-19 came along.

Tricky operations

Tricky operations

Staging the delayed Gold Cup and Copa America across the Americas are less tricky operations across June and July but still rely on protecting the team environments from being breached by COVID-19 outbreaks.

If organizing a 24-team competition across Europe during a pandemic was not time-consuming enough for the governing body, UEFA has to resolve another complex situation.

Parallel league

Parallel league

The future of its club competitions also remains in flux, with disputes over the Champions League format requiring a resolution.

Talk of a European Super League could only intensify as the powerhouses endure an unusual season of upheaval with Juventus, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain all starting the new year not topping their leagues.

Rashfors sets example

Rashfors sets example

Manchester United and England striker Marcus Rashford showed how a player can challenge a government on child hunger and force an about-turn in policy.

The New Year also brings about one of the most significant changes to prevent players suffering from brain injuries as concussion substitutes are trialed from this month.

(With inputs from Agencies)

More YEARENDER 2020 News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Warner ready for risk despite not fit
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, January 2, 2021, 11:42 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 2, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More