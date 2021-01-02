Year in Review: Football faces uncertain future amidst the pandemic

Logistical challenge
Before the UEFA can think about whether fans will be allowed into games, it first has to consider where the matches will be staged.
The logistics were already most challenging for the Euros - playing in 12 cities in 12 stadiums across Europe - even before COVID-19 came along.
Tricky operations
Staging the delayed Gold Cup and Copa America across the Americas are less tricky operations across June and July but still rely on protecting the team environments from being breached by COVID-19 outbreaks.
If organizing a 24-team competition across Europe during a pandemic was not time-consuming enough for the governing body, UEFA has to resolve another complex situation.
Parallel league
The future of its club competitions also remains in flux, with disputes over the Champions League format requiring a resolution.
Talk of a European Super League could only intensify as the powerhouses endure an unusual season of upheaval with Juventus, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain all starting the new year not topping their leagues.
Rashfors sets example
Manchester United and England striker Marcus Rashford showed how a player can challenge a government on child hunger and force an about-turn in policy.
The New Year also brings about one of the most significant changes to prevent players suffering from brain injuries as concussion substitutes are trialed from this month.