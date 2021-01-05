Year in review: Top five players in Serie A 2020

Kolkata, January 5: With the rise in the level in leagues like Premier League and La Liga, Serie A's stock has somewhat fallen since the turn of the millennium.
However, the top tier of Italian football still remains one of the best leagues in world football and has seen a dramatic rise since Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Juventus from Real Madrid.
Here, we look at five players who excelled in Serie A in 2020.
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) - €70 million
Milinkovic-Savic has been key to Lazio's rise over the past few years. The Serbian international has everything a midfielder dreams of and it is no wonder that he is wanted by a host of clubs across the continent including the likes of Real Madrid.
Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan) - €70 million
One of the best young players in the world right now, Martinez has been excellent for Inter since he his breakthrough to the first team. Inter have done well so far to retain the 23-year-old despite attracting interest from clubs like Barcelona.
Paulo Dybala (Juventus) - €70 million
Despite the Argentinian struggling to make an impression this season under new Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo, there is doubt over the quality of the 27-year-old who was named Serie A Most Valuable Player last season. The dynamic footballer has been linked with several clubs across Europe and might need to leave Turin in order to live up to his full potential.
Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus) - €75 million
Regarded as one of the best young players in the world right now, De Ligt has been a household name for years now and has proved to be a massive signing for Juventus following his mega-money move from his boyhood club Ajax. The 21-year-old defender is a born leader and looks like the cornerstone of the Bianconeri defence.
Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) - €90 million
When Inter Milan splashed a fee around €80 million for Lukaku's services in the summer of 2019, many were surprised considering the Belgian's lack of consistency and form at Manchester United. However, the big 27-year-old striker has been phenomenally good for the Nerazzurri and has become the focal point of the side under Antonio Conte, scoring 49 goals in just 68 games so far.