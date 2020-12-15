Yearender 2020: Five best football managers in the world in this year

Bengaluru, December 15: We are blessed to have so many exceptional managers throughout the top leagues in Europe at the moment. Their job might seem not that hard but in reality, it is extremely difficult to manage a football club and leading them to glory while also ensuring the club remains well managed in every department. In this article, we will take a look at five of the best managers in the world during the year 2020.
5. Julen Lopetegui - Sevilla
Spanish giants Sevilla won their sixth Europa League title in 2020 under the stewardship of Julen Lopetegui and former Spain and Real Madrid manager also earned a fourth-place finish last season in La Liga. In the 2020-21 season so far, Sevilla have been doing a decent job as they find themselves in the fifth position in the La Liga table while also having progressed to the knockout stages in the Champions League. At the same time, Sevilla have played a good brand of football and have been pretty good in the transfer market as well.
4. Stefano Pioli - Milan
Milan have underwent a lot of struggles over the past decade but the year 2020 has been a memorable one for them. The Rossoneri, who have struggled to come even close to a top-four finish in recent years, are leading the Serie A table after 11 games this season and have also topped their Europa League group. Since Stefano Pioli was brought in by the club in 9th October 2019, the Red and Blacks have only been on an upward trajectory. And if they can maintain their excellent run of form, it could finally be the end of Juventus' dominance in the Serie A.
3. Gian Piero Gasperini - Atalanta
Despite their much-limited resources when compared to the big boys of Italy, Atalanta have become much of a force in Serie A over the last few years and Gian Piero Gasperini's contribution behind their emergence has been really immense. Under the 62-year-old, Atalanta play one of the best brands of football in Europe and have made their presence known in Europe as well. The Black and Blues find themselves eighth in the Serie A table right now albeit the gap is not that big and have also progressed to the knockout stages of the Champions League.
2. Jurgen Klopp - Liverpool
One of the best managers in the modern era, Jurgen Klopp has made his mark at Liverpool over the last few years and the 2020 year was really special for the Anfield side as they put an end to their 30-year wait for the English first division title. Liverpool not only won the Premier League last season but did so making a strong statement. This season, the Reds have not been as impressive but still find themselves second in the table level on points with first-placed Spurs.
1. Hans-Dieter Flick - Bayern Munich
The kind of start Bayern made to the 2019-20 season under Nico Kovac, even the biggest optimist Bayern fan would not have imagined them to win the treble but everything changed when Hans-Dieter Flick took charge of the club in November. Bayern once again won the title convincingly while winning the Champions League making a record of winning every game in the process. Winning the DFB-Pokal worked as a sweetener as Bayern seems to have unearthed a truly world-class manager.