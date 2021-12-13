Yearender 2021: Chelsea's three biggest wins in 2021

Bengaluru, Dec. 13: Chelsea are probably having one of their finest calendar years so far with the club already clinching the UEFA Champions League last season and fighting on all fronts in the ongoing campaign.
Following
the
turbulent
reign
under
Frank
Lampard,
the
former
PSG
boss
took
charge
in
mid-season
and
since
then
it
has
been
a
roller
coaster
ride
for
the
Blues.
In
the
process,
they
have
registered
some
memorable
wins
so
far
and
here
we
have
taken
a
look
at
their
three
biggest
victories
in
2021.
1. Chelsea 4-0 Malmo
The Swedish champions were simply outclassed by the defending winners who returned to winning ways comprehensively. Chelsea had a point to prove after their narrow defeat against Juventus in the previous week and the Chelsea players answered in style with roaring fashion. Jorginho scored twice from the spot while Andreas Christensen and Kai Havertz scored the two other goals.
2. Chelsea 4-0 Juventus
Chelsea produced their best Champions League performance of the season so far as they took perfect revenge over Juventus with a complete display. After succumbing to a 0-1 loss in the reverse fixture earlier in the competition, the Blues were outstanding from the start. The academy graduate trio of Trevor Chalobah, Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi were all on target before Timo Werner’s stoppage-time goal ensured their place in the round of 16.
3. Chelsea 7-0 Norwich City
Despite the absence of two of their first-team strikers with Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku, Chelsea tore apart struggling Norwich at Stamford Bridge. Mason Mount scored his first Chelsea hat-trick while Callum Hudson-Odoi, Reece James and Ben Chilwell all bagged apiece, with Max Aarons scoring an own goal too. This was a big statement from the PL giants who have been fighting neck to neck with Liverpool and Manchester City for the league title.