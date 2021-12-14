Yearender 2021: Liverpool's three biggest wins in 2021

Bengaluru, Dec. 14: Despite their struggle last season, Liverpool managed to end the campaign on a high note with a top-four finish.
Jurgen Klopp's side was marred with injuries heavily the last term. However, their performance improved since the start of this calendar year and they are now only getting better in the ongoing campaign. The Reds have been outstanding so far both in the Premier League and Champions League and are one of the favourites for both the trophies.
They have secured some biggest wins so far in the process and already have scored five goals thrice this season. Here we have enlisted the three biggest victories of them so far in 2021.
1. Porto 1-5 Liverpool
Liverpool produced a devastating display in their group league game as the visitors stunned the Portuguese giants with five goals. With the Reds competing in a group of death, this massive win delivered a big message to the other big opponents. Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino both scored twice while Sadio Mane added another.
2. Watford 0-5 Liverpool
A stunning performance from Roberto Firmino allowed Liverpool to flex their attacking muscle at Vicarage Road with new manager Claudio Ranieri suffering a big setback in his first game in charge. Liverpool were in control from the very start with the first-half goals from Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino. The Brazilian then scored twice again in the next half while Salah scored another to run riot.
3. Manchester United 0-5 Liverpool
One of the biggest wins ever in their Premier League history, Liverpool humiliated their arch-rivals at their own den with Mohamed Salah adding a hattrick to his name at the end of the game. Naby Keita and Diego Jota were the two other scorers. United's defence was completely run ragged against Liverpool, conceding after five minutes and the scoreline just continued to add up ever since. It was Liverpool's biggest ever Premier League win at Manchester United in what was a devastating day for then United manager Solskjaer.