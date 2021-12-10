Yearender 2021: Manchester United's four biggest defeats

Kolkata, December 10: Manchester United may have registered some memorable wins in this calendar year, however, there have also been several instances when they were embarrassed by the opponents.
Mostly
in
the
ongoing
campaign,
the
Red
Devils
were
ruthlessly
torn
to
shreds
by
Premier
League
rivals
which
eventually
reasulted
in
Ole
Gunnar
Solskjaer's
sacking
as
boss.
Here we look at such four biggest defeats which United suffered in 2021
1. Manchester United 2-4 Liverpool
Liverpool had not won at Old Trafford since 2014, but two goals from Roberto Firmino sealed a massive 4-2 victory against Manchester United last season in February which ultimately proved to be pivotal in the top-four fight. United took an early lead with a Nat Phillips deflection. But Diogo Jota's flick and Roberto Firmino's header put them ahead. Liverpool extended the lead in the second half with another Firmino goal. Marcus Rashford then tried to put up a contest with another goal however Salah's 90th min goal ended all their hopes.
2. Leicester City 4-2 Manchester United
United saw their 29-game away unbeaten run finally getting ended as the Red Devils crumbled under pressure at King Power Stadium this season. The writing was already on the walls with Solskjaer's side struggling to maintain proper defensive shape. Just like a previous couple of weeks, United gave away sloppy goals with their defensive shape all over the place. Despite gaining a lead and then going 2-2 at some point, United could not keep hold of the pressure and succumbed to two late goals by Jamie Vardy and Patson Daka.
3. Manchester United 0-5 Liverpool
Probably the lowest points in Solskjaer's reign, United suffered their worst ever defeat against Liverpool at Old Trafford. The defense was completely run ragged against Liverpool, conceding after five minutes and the scoreline just continued to add up, with Mohamed Salah adding a hat-trick to his name at the end of the game. Naby Keita and Diego Jota were the two other scorers. Liverpool were simply too good for a Manchester United side incapable of defending.
4. Watford 4-1 Manchester United
The final nail in Solskjaer's coffin, United suffered another embarrassment against relegation battlers Watford, with Claudio Ranieri completely outclassing the visiting side. United were in bits and pieces, cut open time and again during a feeble first-half display and reduced to 10 men after Maguire's two yellow cards in the second half. Watford took advantage of it greatly and Joshua King, Ismaila Sarr, Joao Pedro and Emmanuel Bonaventure all scored apiece to sink United, overshadowing Donny van de Beek's goal for United. Eventually, this proved to be Solskjaer's final game in charge who was sacked the following week.