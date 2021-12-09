Yearender 2021: Manchester United's three biggest wins

Kolkata, December 9: Manchester United have had a mixed calendar year in 2021 with the club's on-field performance often marred with inconsistency.
Former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer guided the team to a second-place finish in Premier League and helped them qualify for the Champions League for the successive time last season.
However, losing the Europa League final to Sevilla in a penalty shootout ended all of their trophy hopes. In this ongoing campaign, despite a good start to the campaign, the team has failed to maintain consistency which eventually resulted in the Norwaeign manager's sacking.
But despite all such, there have already been a number of memorable games for United this year. They have secured some of the biggest wins in their history this year.
Here we look at as such three biggest victories in 2021.
1. Manchester United 9-0 Southampton
United equalled their Premier League record win in February this year with the showing no mercy to a 10-man Southampton side. Jankewitz’s red card just after 81 sec made this a night to forget for Saints. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes, and Dan James all found themselves on the scoresheet. With this win, United matched their biggest win in Premier League. They last won a match by this margin in March 1995 vs Ipswich Town (9-0).
2. Manchester United 6-2 AS Roma
United registered one of their biggest wins in the European circuit against Roma as the Red Devils thrashed the Serie A giant in the Europa League semifinal first leg thanks to braces from Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes. Paul Pogba and Mason Greenwood scored the two other goals. Bruno Fernandes’s early opener was quickly cancelled out by Lorenzo Pellegrini’s penalty before Edin Dzeko put Roma in front at half-time. But the Italians lost three players to injury before the break and United punished the side with a dominant second-half performance from Cavani and co.
3. Manchester United 5-1 Leeds United
The Red Devils were at their destructive best when they hosted Marcelo Bielsa’s side at Old Trafford in the season opener in the ongoing campaign. A hat-trick from Bruno Fernandes and a stunning display from Paul Pogba helped Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side open their Premier League season in style. So far, this has been their biggest win in the ongoing campaign.