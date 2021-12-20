Yearender 2021: Three best England players

Kolkata, December 20: England have produced some great footballing talents across the years and recent years have been no exception.
The Three Lions made it to the final of the European Championship 2020 only losing to Italy 1-2 in extra time despite missing a player like Trent Alexander-Arnold and will be considered as one of the frontrunners for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Here, we look at three best England players during the year 2021.
Mason Mount - Chelsea
An academy graduate of Chelsea, Mount, has established himself as a key player for both his boyhood club as well as for his country. The 22-year-old is indeed a special talent with a great all-round ability and has been a favorite of every manager he has played under be it Frank Lampard, Thomas Tuchel or Jack Grealish. The attacking midfielder not only boasts an excellent eye for a killer pass and versatility to play across a number of roles but also works really hard for his side. It was only for Mount's ability to find a defence splitting pass to find Kai Havertz that Chelsea won the Champions League for the second time in their history beating rivals Manchester city 1-0. Still very young, Mount has all the potential to grow enormously and become one of the greatest players England have ever produced.
Harry Kane - Totteham Hotspur
Kane has not been enjoying his usual form this season so far with just two Premier League goals to his name although he has nine goals across all competitions. However, the world class number nine still merits a place in this list thanks to his incredible form during the second half of the last season that helped him clinch the Premier League Golden Boot ahead of Mohamed Salah. Kane also had a pretty impressive Euro campaign leading the England side having scored four goals in the process. The 28-year-old, despite his dip in form, remains one of the most feared players in the planet and will certainly be back to his best sooner or later.
Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool
Alexander-Arnold is proving it week in week out that he is by far the best right-back in the planet in terms of his attacking and creative output. The 23-year-old is ridiculously good with his range of passing and ability to deliver pin-point crosses to find his teammates. He is second only to Salah in terms of assists this season with eight to his name in 16 Premier League games while also providing three in three champions League outings. England missed such a gifted player in the Euros due to injury and still made it to the final which shows how rich the England side is right now in terms of depth and quality. Alexander-Arnold continues to put most of the top attackers in the planet in shame with his exceptional ability to create and it's hard to choose anyone over him for the top place in this list.