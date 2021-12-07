Yearender 2021: Three most expensive signings in Premier League

Kolkata, December 7: Premier League, thanks to its mega fanbase, global viewership and mammoth sponsorship and broadcast deals, is the richest football league in the whole world and the wealth of the clubs keep on growing.
Over the last few years, we have been seeing even the lesser clubs spending massive amount of money on new signings and in fact, no top-flight in European football spends money quite like the Premier League.
Even though the pandemic has hit the finances of even the top clubs in Europe hard, with the likes of Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid having to cut costs, we have seen clubs in England still spending lavishly.
Here, we look at three most expensive signings in the Premier League in 2021.
3. Jadon Sancho - £73 million (from Dortmund to Man Utd, 2021)
Manchester United were finally able to land their most coveted target Jadon Sancho in the summer of 2021 during what proved to be the most exciting transfer window for the Red Devils in a very long time with superstars Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo joining the club later. The 20-time champions of England have been chasing the England international winger for quite some time having failed initially to sign him in the summer of 2020. Back then, Borussia Dortmund remained firm on their £100 million valuation of the player, but the German giants have eventually settled for a lesser fee at £73 million following the impact of coronavirus on their finances.
2. Romelu Lukaku - £96 million (from Inter to Chelsea, 2021)
Romelu Lukaku made his move back to Chelsea in the summer of 2021 having left the club seven years ago. Initially signed from Anderlecht in 2011 as a teenager, Lukaku did not get plenty of playing time for the Blues during his first spell at the club and following his impressive loan spells with West Bromwich Albion and then Everton before joining the Toffees permanently. He eventually moved to Manchester United from Goodison Park and after a mixed spell at Old Trafford, sealed a move to Inter Milan and helped the Nerazzurri clinch the Serie A title. Chelsea resigned the Belgian superstar this summer for around £96 million and he has not quite managed to showcase his true caliber yet.
1. Jack Grealish - £100 million (from Aston Villa to Man City, 2021)
Manchester City broke the British record transfer fee for the signature of Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish in the summer following his exploits at the Villa Park over the years. The gifted England international established himself as one of the most exciting players outside the top six teams over the last few years and Manchester City along with several other top teams took notice. The 26-year-old has not quite been able to impress in City colours yet but he has the talent to become the Cityzens' key players in years to come.