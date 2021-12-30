Yearender 2021: Top three Liverpool players

Kolkata, December 30: Liverpool had a pretty mixed year 2021. Injuries to several of their top players completely derailed their 2020-21 campaign which ensured that they did not win anything but they still managed to clinch a top four finish.
The
Reds
have
started
pretty
brightly
this
season
and
are
looking
on
course
for
a
successful
campaign.
Liverpool became the first ever English club to win all six Champions League group stage games despite being drawn in a difficult group along with Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and FC Porto. They are in the semi-final of the League Cup. Jurgen Klopp's side are currently third in the Premier League table sitting nine points points behind Manchester City although they have a game in hand.
Here, we look at three best Liverpool players in 2021.
Diogo Jota
When Liverpool signed Jota from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer of 2020, every one expected that he would be used in a rotational basis behind the Reds' feared front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino but the Portuguese international has already become one of Klopp's most important players. Jota has been on fire this campaign becoming Kopp’s go-to man in attack Since the start of the campaign, Jota has scored 10 goals in the English Premier League alone and is only behind Salah in the race for Golden Boot. He has also scored once each in the League Cup and the Champions League.
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Since his emergence, Alexander-Arnold has completely revolutionized the role of full-back. The Englishman is by far the most impactful full-back on the planet right now and has been deciding games on almost a weekly basis. The 23-year-old has an exceptional eye for passes for someone who plays at full-back and his tally of assists is quite ridiculous for someone playing in his position. This season in particular, Alexander-Arnold has been brilliant with his ability to create from the right flank and has two goals and 11 assists to his name this season in all competitions and is the league’s second-leading assist provider behind Salah.
Mohamed Salah
Arguably the most in-form player in the whole world right now, Salah comfortably takes the top spot in this list and deservedly so. Since his move to Liverpool in 2017, Salah has been consistently delivered goals and this season in particular, his game has become more complete as he leads both goals and assists charts. In the first half of 2021, we saw Salah score 15 goals in all competitions while producing two assists. The Egyptian king has netted 15 goals in the Premier League alone this season while scoring seven more in the Champions League. He has also bagged nine Premier League assists, emerging as the division’s highest assist-provider this season.