Yearender 2022- From Christian Eriksen to Antonio Rudiger, best free agent signings of 2022

Every year, clubs spend an absurd amount of money trying to improve their own teams. The current year 2022 was no different.
With
record-breaking
signings
like
Dusan
Vlahovic
in
January
to
Juventus
or
Darwin
Nunez
and
Antony
to
Liverpool,
and
Manchester
United
this
summer
respectively,
2022
handed
us
some
of
the
biggest
deals
in
football
history.
But amidst the chaos of the hundreds of millions, a couple of deals smart deals also took place with clubs getting their desired targets without spending absolutely anything.
As the year comes closer to its conclusion, here we have looked at such four bargains who have signed on a free deal and performing well so far-
The 30-year-old international from Denmark played for Brentford for the second part of the previous season on a six-months deal after making a comeback from his Euro 2020 mishap. He was one of the best players in the league for Brentford and the Bees offered him a new prolonged deal as well. However, Manchester United intervened, and Ten Hag signed his former player on a free deal on a three year contract. Since then he has been a lynchpin of the Dutch manager's midfield and is supplying a great presentation at Old Trafford.
The 25-year-old was signed on a free deal this summer for Barcelona, ending the tug-of-war of his transfer. Over the past three years, Kessie established himself as one of the best midfielders in Italy. In 2019, he permanently transferred from Atalanta to Milan, elevating his performance to a new level. He helped AC Milan win its first title in 11 seasons this year. Kessie has been drafted into the first team immediately.
Happy 2️⃣6️⃣th birthday to you, Franck Kessié! 🎂 🎉❤️💙#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/Dc9B6O4eaT— LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) December 19, 2022
The
former
Chelsea
player
was
Carlo
Ancelotti's
first
summer
acquisition
at
Real
Madrid
this
year.
The
German
defender
completed
the
switch
on
a
free
deal
after
rejecting
the
Blues’
efforts
to
tie
him
to
a
new
deal.
The
29-year-old
arguably
was
Chelsea's
best
defender
over
the
last
couple
of
years
and
played
a
significant
part
in
their
Champions
League
win
two
seasons
back.
He
is
yet
to
nail
a
regular
starting
spot
on
the
side
however
is
showing
improvement
with
each
passing
day.
Tottenham secured a coup in bringing the 34-year-old to the Premier League from Inter on a free deal. The Croatian international bonded well with Antonio Conte at Inter where he helped them win the league together. Conte took the chance of getting his old player on a free deal this summer and it looks to have paid off already. Perisic has been a livewire for Spurs so far with him already managing four assists playing as a left-wing back.