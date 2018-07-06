Young England fan rewarded with his own ‘World Cup’

Bengaluru, July 6: England's dream of lifting a FIFA World Cup since 1966 may be yet to come true, but a young boy from the country, who is being treated for brain tumour, has already realised his dreams.
The boy named Ben Williams asked to have his own 'World Cup' trophy a week before undergoing six weeks of radiotherapy for the treatment at the Bham Children's Hospital in Birmingham, England.
One of the doctors who treated the young football fan, Liam Herbert, in a tweet, wrote, "Ben has just completed his #radiotherapy for a #braintumour, he was unable to walk and talk before his treatment but a week ago he asked for the World Cup, so we delivered. England and Harry Kane can you do the same?"
Herbert also posted a video on Twitter, in which Ben was seen walking around the hospital and was seen receiving a replica of the World Cup trophy from the hospital staff, among other presents.
Ben has just completed his #radiotherapy for a #braintumour, he was unable to walk and talk before his treatment but a week ago he asked for the World Cup, so we delivered. @England and @HKane can you do the same? #cancer #threelions #ChildhoodCancer #nhs70 #Itscomminghome pic.twitter.com/En8TtKnVnG— Liam Herbert (@LiamHerbert_) July 5, 2018
Herbert's tweet has been retweeted many times, with many sending their well wishes to Ben with the hashtag #BensWorldCup and sharing that the video had brought tears to their eyes.
The young boy, while donning the England jersey, was also seen clutching the replica close to his chest, before finally handing it over to a family member.
The gesture received massive praise from the Twitterati, who described the boy as a "hero".
Former England international Rio Ferdinand also took to Twitter to express his emotions on the video.
Love this #Worldcup2018Russia— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) July 5, 2018
At Russia 2018, England beat Colombia on penalties in the round-of-16 tie to make it to the quarterfinals. It is for the first time since 2006 that the Three Lions have reached the last eight and for the first time that they have survived penalties. They will face Sweden in the quarterfinals on Saturday with hopes of making it to the semifinals for the first time since 1990 World Cup in Italy.
Overwhelmed by response to his video, Herbert also shared another photo of Ben holding his trophy in front of a machine decorated in flags for the FIFA World Cup. "This young lion deserves a World Cup for his bravery," he wrote.
Herbert thanked everyone for all their support and tagged professional footballers such as Harry Kane.
It's over to Kane and Co to replicate Ben's bravery on the field!
(With inputs from Agencies)
