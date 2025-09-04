Football Youri Tielemans Appointed Permanent Captain Of Belgium National Football Team By Rudi Garcia Rudi Garcia has appointed Youri Tielemans as the permanent captain of the Belgium national team. Tielemans expressed pride in this role while maintaining his commitment to teamwork. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, September 4, 2025, 3:22 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Rudi Garcia, the head coach of Belgium, has appointed Youri Tielemans as the captain of the national football team. Since Garcia's appointment in early 2025, four players have taken turns wearing the captain's armband. Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne, Thomas Meunier, and Tielemans have all led Belgium under Garcia's leadership. However, Tielemans will now be the permanent captain.

Tielemans expressed his gratitude for this honour but emphasised that it won't alter his approach within the team. "I'm incredibly proud to wear the captain's armband for the national team," said Tielemans. "As a footballer, I truly believe there are few greater honours. There are few things more beautiful in a career than this."

The decision to make Tielemans captain comes after a period of rotating leadership among key players. Garcia explained that although other players like Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku remain vital leaders, Tielemans was chosen due to his strong rapport with teammates. "He enjoys unanimity within the group," Garcia stated.

Despite this change in leadership, Belgium continues to perform well in their World Cup qualifiers. They have secured four points from two matches so far. After drawing 1-1 against North Macedonia, they achieved a thrilling 4-3 victory over Wales.

Belgium is set to face Liechtenstein on Thursday in their next World Cup qualifier match. This will be the first encounter between these two nations. The team is looking forward to maintaining their momentum and securing another win under Tielemans' captaincy.

Tielemans acknowledged that being named captain is a significant milestone in his career but reiterated that it wouldn't change who he is as a person or player. "There were five names and I'm the chosen one," he said. "It wouldn't have made any difference to me. I'll always be the same."

Garcia highlighted that while other players continue to play crucial roles within the squad, Tielemans' appointment as captain marks a new chapter for Belgium's national team dynamics.