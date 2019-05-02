Zidane wants Lyon left-back Ferland Mendy at Real Madrid

Bengaluru, May 2: Zinedine Zidane wants to sign Lyon defender Ferland Mendy as a long-term replacement of Marcelo as Real Madrid's left-back this summer, according to reports.
Real Madrid are currently enduring one of the worst campaigns over a decade and are expected to spend big during the Summer with a number of big-name recruits across a host of different positions.
A left-footed fullback is said to be one of the priorities and they are expected to jump in the market despite Marcelo's availability and Theo Hernández's return from loan from Real Sociedad.
Madrid have already been linked with Real Betis' Junior Firpo, Alex Grimaldo of Benfica and Bayern Munich ace David Alaba, but recent reports have indicated that Lyon ace Mendy is the player Zidane wants.
Madrid have reportedly sent their scouts to watch Mendy on a number of occasions this season and has been impressed with the left-footed youngster's creativity from the left-side and willingness to move forward and join in with the attack which is similar to Marcelo.
Zidane asked Real Madrid to sign Ferland Mendy (23) - Lyon’s left back - for next season. Zidane already informed the player of his interest and Mendy is delighted to join Madrid. Lyon value the left back at €35-40M. Reguilón will be loaned and Marcelo will stay. pic.twitter.com/m0vy7yrFST— SB (@Realmadridplace) April 30, 2019
Mendy has made 70 appearances for the French club since his 2017 move from Le Havre and recently has been called up to the France national team for his impressive campaign.
Madrid, however, are not the only club chasing the talented youngster. Barcelona too had shown interest in Mendy as a replacement for Lucas Digne while the likes of Napoli and Sevilla are also said to be interested in securing the left back.
The French international is expected to command a fee in the region of €35-€40m but given so much attention towards him, Lyon owner Jean-Michel Aulas could wait to start a bidding war for the youngster.
However, if rumours are to be believed, this would not be good news for another youngster Sergio Reguilon after his breakout season. The Castilla product has been a discovery this year and one of the few bright spots in a dark season. However, as per reports, the Spanish international reportedly is not fancied by Zidane and thus Madrid have approved Zidane's request to allow him to leave on loan to gain experience.