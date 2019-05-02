Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Zidane wants Lyon left-back Ferland Mendy at Real Madrid

By
zidane

Bengaluru, May 2: Zinedine Zidane wants to sign Lyon defender Ferland Mendy as a long-term replacement of Marcelo as Real Madrid's left-back this summer, according to reports.

Real Madrid are currently enduring one of the worst campaigns over a decade and are expected to spend big during the Summer with a number of big-name recruits across a host of different positions.

A left-footed fullback is said to be one of the priorities and they are expected to jump in the market despite Marcelo's availability and Theo Hernández's return from loan from Real Sociedad.

Madrid have already been linked with Real Betis' Junior Firpo, Alex Grimaldo of Benfica and Bayern Munich ace David Alaba, but recent reports have indicated that Lyon ace Mendy is the player Zidane wants.

Madrid have reportedly sent their scouts to watch Mendy on a number of occasions this season and has been impressed with the left-footed youngster's creativity from the left-side and willingness to move forward and join in with the attack which is similar to Marcelo.

Mendy has made 70 appearances for the French club since his 2017 move from Le Havre and recently has been called up to the France national team for his impressive campaign.

Madrid, however, are not the only club chasing the talented youngster. Barcelona too had shown interest in Mendy as a replacement for Lucas Digne while the likes of Napoli and Sevilla are also said to be interested in securing the left back.

The French international is expected to command a fee in the region of €35-€40m but given so much attention towards him, Lyon owner Jean-Michel Aulas could wait to start a bidding war for the youngster.

However, if rumours are to be believed, this would not be good news for another youngster Sergio Reguilon after his breakout season. The Castilla product has been a discovery this year and one of the few bright spots in a dark season. However, as per reports, the Spanish international reportedly is not fancied by Zidane and thus Madrid have approved Zidane's request to allow him to leave on loan to gain experience.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Thursday, May 2, 2019, 11:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 2, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue