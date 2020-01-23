Football
Zidane the man for France when Deschamps leaves, says FFF president

By Ben Spratt
Zinedine Zidane-cropped
Noel Le Graet wants Zinedine Zidane to replace Didier Deschamps at some point - potentially after the 2022 World Cup.

Paris, January 23: France will target Zinedine Zidane to replace Didier Deschamps when the World Cup-winning coach departs, FFF president Noel Le Graet revealed.

Real Madrid head coach Zidane has been linked with the France post previously, but he returned to the Santiago Bernabeu last year.

Meanwhile, Deschamps, in charge of the national team since 2012, last month signed a contract extension to stay in his role through to the 2022 World Cup.

The France boss has championed his former team-mate as a future coach of Les Bleus, though, and chief Le Graet is also keen.

"The day Didier decides to leave or his contract is not renewed, if Zidane is available at that time, he will be the man for the job," Le Graet told Canal+.

That opportunity could come as soon as 2022, as Deschamps' position beyond the Qatar World Cup is uncertain.

"There is Qatar," Le Graet said. "Didier will be there and then, maybe afterwards, I don't know."

Deschamps and Zidane won the 1998 World Cup together as players, before the former Juventus coach led his country to a second success two years ago in Russia.

Zidane won three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles in his first stint as Madrid coach, later returning when the La Liga giants were struggling last year.

Story first published: Thursday, January 23, 2020, 15:30 [IST]
