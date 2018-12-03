Zlatan Ibrahimovic names his Dream XI; omits Cristiano Ronaldo, includes Lionel Messi

Bengaluru, Dec 3: Zlatan Ibrahimovic has picked an all-time dream XI but the list surprisingly did not feature, five-time Ballon dor winner Cristiano Ronaldo along with no players from his former side Manchester United.
The 37-year-old retired Swedish has enjoyed a glittering professional career, plying his trade in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1 and winning a lot playing with one of the best players in the World. However, he chose not to select Ronaldo but selected his rival Lionel Messi in his Dream XI.
View this post on Instagram
In I am football I present my DREAMTEAM. I also put in 50 pages with complete statistics and fun facts from my career like how many goals I have done with my right foot and how many minutes I played with Inter. It will give you something to talk about this Christmas. #iamfootball #jagärfotboll #zlatanibrahimovic @bonnierfakta @therealmatsolsson @bonnierrights @vikingbooks @editionsjclatteslemasque @rizzolilibri @forlagetgyldendal @fontforlag @wsoykirjat @amboanthos
A post shared by Zlatan Ibrahimović (@iamzlatanibrahimovic) on Dec 1, 2018 at 9:12am PST
He chose himself up front in the forward role while putting two of his former teammates, Messi and Ronaldinho as the attacker behind him. Messi and Ibrahimovic were team-mates during the Swede's two seasons at Barcelona while he and Ronaldinho briefly linked up at Milan.
In the midfield section, he chose a trio of Patrick Vieira, Xavi and Pavel Nedved protected by defenders Lilian Thuram, Thiago Silva, Alessandro Nesta and Maxwell leading by goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.
Julio Cesar, Andres Iniesta, Fabio Cannavaro, Gennaro Gattuso and Clarence Seedorf also got a shout-out but only as substitutes.
Ibrahimovic was teammates with Viera at both Juventus and Inter Milan following the Frenchman's departure from Arsenal for Serie A in 2005 while fighting alongside with Xavi and Nedved at
He also played with Silva and Maxwell at PSG while shared dressing rooms with Thuram and Nesta at Barcelona and Milan respectively.
His dream XI consists mostly of team-mates from AC Milan, Juventus and PSG while there's only one notable name from Inter Milan in the substitute section, which is Julio Cesar.
Ibrahimovic shared the team selection with his 36million followers on Instagram in a post from his latest book, 'I Am Football'.
His caption read: "In I Am Football I present my dream team. I also put in 50 pages with complete statistics and fun facts from my career, like how many goals I have done with my right foot and how many minutes I played with Inter. It will give you something to talk about this Christmas."