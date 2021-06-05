AHF to organise another set of Online Education Workshops for HI Coaches, Umpires, Technical Officials

A group of 12-30 Coaches and Umpires will be attending three AHF - HI Exclusive Online Education Workshops this month.

Aimed at providing technical expertise and knowledge on various aspects of decision making for Umpires and goal scoring dynamics for the Coaches, these online education workshops will be conducted free of cost, consisting of three to four hours' sessions each.

Speaking on the participation of the Coaches and Umpires in the AHF Online Education Workshops Mr. Gyanendro Ningombam, President, Hockey India said, "Our Coaches, Umpires and Technical Officials have learned a lot through the AHF Online Education Workshops, and we cannot thank the Asian Hockey Federation enough for their valuable contribution. It's been an absolute pleasure working with the AHF in the last eleven months and we look forward to continuing to work with the AHF."

Meanwhile, Dato Tayyab Ikram, Chief Executive, Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) and Chairman FIH Development and Education Committee also commented on the occasion, "It has been brilliant to organize the AHF Online Education Workshops exclusively for Hockey India Coaches, Umpires and Technical Officials. The candidates have grasped various techniques very well and have grown at a rapid pace. We cannot wait to organize another set of Online Education Workshops this month."

Along with the online workshops exclusively for Hockey India, the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) will organize another set of online education workshops for all Asian hockey-playing nations in June. Hockey India has nominated a maximum of six candidates for each of these education workshops.

At the end of the AHF online education workshops, participating candidates will receive a participation certificate that will help them in the future FIH & AHF Course Selection.

Details on the AHF Online Education Workshops being conducted exclusively for Hockey India during the month of June:

1. AHF-HI Umpiring Workshop: Improving Decision Making

Date: 19 June 2021

2. AHF-HI Coaching Workshop: Goal Scoring Dynamics

Date: 20 June 2021

3. AHF-HI Coaching Workshop: Match Day

Date: 27 June 2021

Details on the nine AHF Online Education Workshops being conducted for hockey-playing nations in Asia by AHF during the course of this month:

Coaching Workshops:

1. AHF Coaching Workshop: Session Planning

Date: 9 June 2021

2. AHF Coaching Workshop: Possession Play (Attacking Dynamics)

Date: 12 June 2021

3. AHF Coaching Workshop: Technical Skills Development

Date: 13 June 2021

4. AHF Coaching Workshop: Non-Possession Play (Defending Dynamics)

Date: 19 June 2021

Umpiring Workshops:

5. AHF Umpiring Workshop – Improving Umpiring Performance: Developing Confidence, Resilience, Optimism and Trust

Date: 5 June 2021

6. AHF Umpiring Workshop: Taking A Coaching Approach: Effective Conversations (for UMs)

Date: 12 June 2021

Technical Officiating Workshops:

7. AHF Technical Officials' Workshop: Roles & Responsibilities

Date: 19 June 2021

8. AHF Technical Officials' Workshop: Essential Knowledge for Technical Officials

Date: 26 June 2021

9. AHF Technical Officials' Workshop: Pre-Tournament Checks & Preparations

Date: 27 June 2021

Source: Hockey India