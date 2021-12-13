English
Asian Champions Trophy 2021: India schedule, dates, times, squad, telecast and live streaming details

By
India start their Asian Champions Trophy 2021 against South Korea on December 14

Bengaluru, December 13: Olympic bronze medallist Indian men's hockey team will start their new cycle with a bunch of youngsters aiming to prove their mettle when they take the field in the Asian Champions Trophy 2021.

India have won this prestigious event thrice since its inception in 2011 and have won the previous two editions held in 2016 in Kuantan, Malaysia and 2018 in Muscat, Oman.

In the previous edition of this event held in Muscat, India had jointly lifted the title along with Pakistan as the final was called off due to incessant rains.

Coming to the sixth edition of the Asian Champions Triophy, six teams were originally scheduled to play the tournament, but, Malaysia withdrew citing restrictive COVID quarantine rules.

So, alongside India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, South Korea and Japan will compete for a place in the semis. The top four reach the semis based on their position in the table after the round robin format in which they face each other.

India will play their opening match against South Korea on December 14, followed by their match against hosts Bangladesh on Wednesday (December 15).

Their third match will be against arch rivals Pakistan on December 17 and on December 19, they take on Asian Games Champions Japan. The semi-finals and final will be held on December 21 and 22 respectively.

India's Asian Champions Trophy 2021 Squad

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera.

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh, Gurinder Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Varun Kumar, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Mandeep Mor.

Midfielders: Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Sumit, Rajkumar Pal, Akashdeep Singh, Shamsher Singh.

Forwards: Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Dilpreet Singh, Gursahibjit Singh, Shilanand Lakra.

Asian Champions Trophy 2021 Full Schedule

DATE MATCH TIME in IST
14 December South Korea vs India 3 PM
15 December India vs Bangladesh 3 PM
17 December India vs Pakistan 3 PM
19 December India vs Japan 3 PM
Knockout Round
Semifinals
21 December Qualifier 2 vs Qualifier 3 5:30 PM
21 December Qualifier 1 vs Qualifier 4 8 PM
Third and fourth place
22 December Loser Semifinal 1 vs Loser Semifinal 2 5:30 PM
Final
22 December Winner Semifinal 1 vs Winner Semifinal 2 8 PM

Asian Champions Trophy 2021 Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Star Sports Network will telecast the tournament in India.

TV Channel: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2HD

Live Streaming: Disney+HotStar

Story first published: Monday, December 13, 2021, 16:19 [IST]
