Asian Champions Trophy: India vs South Korea Preview: Where to watch, timing and live streaming

India will be keen to end the round-robin stage on a winning note
Muscat, October 24: Holders India, who retained the top spot in the fifth Asian Champions Trophy hockey despite being held goalless by Malaysia, will take on South Korea in their last round-robin encounter on Wednesday (October 24).

Though India's winning streak in the tournament being held at Oman's capital city came to an end following theit stalemate with Malaysia, they are still the team to beat in the championship for continental supremacy.

The Manpreet Singh-led squad has been in rousing form right through the tournament, starting with the 11-0 win against the hosts.

It was followed by a clinical 3-1 win over archrivals Pakistan and 9-0 thrashing of Asian Games champions Japan.

Malaysia will face Pakistan in the other match of the day.

After the conclusion of the round-robin stage, the top-ranked team will face the fourth-placed team in the first semifinals.

The other last-four encounter will see the second and third placed teams squaring off against each other. Both the semifinals will be held on Saturday (October 27).

The tournament being held at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex will conclude on Sunday (October 28).

India and India are the most successful teams in the tournament history having shared the title twice each in four previous editions.

India had defeated Pakistan 3-2 in the 2016 edition's final held in Kuantan, Malaysia.

Match starts at 10.40PM IST

Live on Star Sports 2/ Star Sports HD2

Live streaming on Hotstar

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 24, 2018, 12:20 [IST]
