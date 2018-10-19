Asian Champions Trophy: Dominant India hammer minnows Oman 11-0, start campaign with a bang

The Men In Blue didn't start their game on a dominating note as the first quarter ended 0-0. Eventually, Manpreet Singh & Co. found their grooves and netted 11 goals in the remaining three quarters.

Striker Dilpreet Singh was the top-scorer from the World No. 5 side with three goals as coach Harendra Singh's side hit 28 shots on the goal. Off the 11 games, five came off the eight penalty corners created by the visitors.

The opening day of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2018 featured two exciting matches on the turf on 18th October 2018. Here's a look at the results of the day. #IndiaKaGame #HeroACT2018 pic.twitter.com/RHmPQa5z5S — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 18, 2018

Man-of-the-Match Dilpreet (41', 55', 57') didn't have the best of starts as he missed three chances to deflect the ball towards the post from the outside circle.

FT| The Indian Men's Hockey Team showcase an inspiring performance to pick up a comfortable victory against hosts Oman in their opening game of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2018 on 18th October 2018. #IndiaKaGame #HeroACT2018 #INDvOMA pic.twitter.com/XCmLGlLezm — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 18, 2018

Lalit Upadhayay opened India's account in the 17th minute from where the visitors never looked and kept attacking on the opposition's goal post. Harmanpreet Singh (21'), Nilakanta Sharma (22'), Mandeep Singh (29'), Gurjant Singh (37'), Akashdeep Singh (49'), Varun Kumar (49') and Chinglensana Singh (53') were the other goal scorers for the Men In Blue in the one-sided affair.

Team India will now face arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday (October 20).