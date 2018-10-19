English

Asian Champions Trophy: Dominant India hammer minnows Oman 11-0, start campaign with a bang

Muscat, Oct 18: Defending Champions India started their campaign on a winning note as they defeated minnows Oman by 11-0 in their opening game here on Thursday (October 18) in 2018 Asian Champions Trophy.

The Men In Blue didn't start their game on a dominating note as the first quarter ended 0-0. Eventually, Manpreet Singh & Co. found their grooves and netted 11 goals in the remaining three quarters.

Striker Dilpreet Singh was the top-scorer from the World No. 5 side with three goals as coach Harendra Singh's side hit 28 shots on the goal. Off the 11 games, five came off the eight penalty corners created by the visitors.

Man-of-the-Match Dilpreet (41', 55', 57') didn't have the best of starts as he missed three chances to deflect the ball towards the post from the outside circle.

Lalit Upadhayay opened India's account in the 17th minute from where the visitors never looked and kept attacking on the opposition's goal post. Harmanpreet Singh (21'), Nilakanta Sharma (22'), Mandeep Singh (29'), Gurjant Singh (37'), Akashdeep Singh (49'), Varun Kumar (49') and Chinglensana Singh (53') were the other goal scorers for the Men In Blue in the one-sided affair.

Team India will now face arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday (October 20).

    Story first published: Friday, October 19, 2018, 0:59 [IST]
