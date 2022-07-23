Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian men’s hockey teams departs for Birmingham

The mega event will be held in Birmingham from Thursday (July 28) to August 8, 2022. The Indian men's hockey team, led by Manpreet Singh, is placed in Pool B at the Commonwealth Games along with England, Canada, Wales, and Ghana.

The Indian men's hockey team will kick off their campaign against Ghana on Sunday, 31 July 2022.

Captain Manpreet Singh spoke about his team's excitement for the impending tournament ahead of their departure, saying that they will be aiming for a podium finish at the Commonwealth Games.

"We are quite excited about this event as we have been training for this competition for quite some time now, and we are looking forward to putting on our best show against some of the best teams in the world. Having worked on our strengths and weaknesses in the last few months, we will do whatever it takes to win a medal here" Manpreet said.

Manpreet also believes that India's third-place finish in the FIH Men's Hockey Pro League season 2021-2022, where they faced tough competition, will help them in Birmingham. Speaking about the mood in the dressing room, Manpreet said, "Everyone is excited and looking forward to giving their 100 per cent."

"Right now, we are focused on reaching Birmingham and getting accustomed to the weather and playing conditions there. We are also preparing for our first game, as a strong start against Ghana will be crucial in kicking off our campaign," he added.

The Indian men's hockey team will open their Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign against Ghana on Sunday (July 31) at 20:30 hrs IST. The matches will be telecasted on the Sony Network.

