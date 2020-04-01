English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus in sport: Hockey India to contribute Rs 25 lakh

By

Bengaluru, April 1: The Hockey India (HI) has decided to contribute Rs 25 lakh towards the PM Cares Fund for the country's fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The decision was taken by the HI Executive Board after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a special emergency fund for the nation to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

"In these difficult times, it's the absolute need of the hour to come together as a nation to help fight the crisis and fulfil our duties as responsible citizens. It was a unanimous decision taken by the Hockey India Executive Board to contribute Rs 25 lakh towards the PM Cares Fund," said HI president Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad in a press release.

"Hockey has always received tremendous love and support from the people of this country and we want to do whatever little we can to help our countrymen and women emerge out of this pandemic as victors," he added.

The coronavirus outbreak has infected over 8,00,000 people and caused more than 42,000 deaths worldwide. In India, more than 1,300 people have been infected while 35 have succumbed to the illness.

"Hockey India has always stepped up for any noble cause and in these difficult times when the world is grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic which has impacted millions of lives world over, we wanted to extend our support in fighting this crisis" HI secretary general Rajinder Singh said.

"The Government of India is doing everything they can and we urge all Indian citizens to act responsibly and stay home, stay safe during this lockdown. We can fight this global crisis together," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

More CORONAVIRUS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Hockey India to contribute Rs 25 lakh
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 12:04 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 1, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue