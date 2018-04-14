CWG 2018, hockey: Indian women finish fourth

FT| A podium-finish hope for the Indian Eves at the @GC2018 Games remains unfulfilled as they concede a disappointing defeat to England in the Bronze-medal encounter on the final day of women's hockey event on 14th April. #IndiaKaGame #HallaHockeyKa #GC2018 #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/KZy5z7W6LB — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) April 14, 2018

India had started the match well as they pressed England high up the pitch and won back possession quickly which led them to create a few opportunities in the first quarter.

In the 8th minute, two consecutive penalty corners were saved by England as Gurjit Kaur's shots were saved by the English goalkeeper Madeleine Hinch and then a rusher. England were also awarded a penalty corner in the 12th minute but Laura Unsworth's shot was comfortably saved by Indian goalkeeper Savita.

Both the teams had their opportunities in the second quarter as India also played some fluent hockey, causing problems for the English defence.

However, it was England who took the crucial lead in the match as they scored through a cleverly taken penalty corner in the 27th minute.

It was Hollie Pearne-Webb who scored for England as she surprised the Indian defence by being both the stopper and the drag-flicker, sending India's goalkeeper Savita the wrong way. The teams went into the half-time break with England leading by a goal.

In the third quarter, both the teams had their chances as India was awarded three penalty corners while England had chances to score from open play.

India had a golden chance to equalize the scores when young forward Lalremsiami found her deflection just wide of the goalpost in the 36th minute.

In the 44th minute, it was England who doubled their lead as some precise passing on the right flank saw Sophie Bray get a fierce shot away from the edge of the circle, which was too quick for Savita to make a save and put the world No. 2 team into a commanding position.

India needed to convert their opportunities in the last quarter as they trailed 0-2. But the calmness shown by the English defence made sure that the World wNo. 10 team did not score in the match.

A penalty corner taken by Deep Grace in the 46th minute was saved by England's Sophie Bray in front of goal.

On the other end of the pitch, England managed to produce four more goals in eight minutes during the closing stages of the match to make it a disappointing 0-6 defeat for the Indian team as Sophie Bray (49', 56'), Laura Unsworth (55') and skipper Alexandra Danson (57') scored for the eventual Bronze Medalists.

Source: Hockey India