CWG 2022: Indian men’s hockey team enter semis with 4-1 win over Wales

Harmanpreet Singh (18', 19', 41') scored a hat-trick in the match, while Gurjant Singh (49') also added in a goal as the duo helped their team pull off a solid win in a gritty contest. Gareth Furlong (55') scored a consolation goal for Wales.

India got off to a cautious start, maintaining possession in the midfield as Wales pressed deeper inside India's half. The in-form forward Mandeep Singh managed to break through the shackles and enter inside the striking circle, but Wales were able to clear away the danger.

Wales forward James Carson took a shot on target but India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh made a stunning save to deny the opposition. Mandeep Singh created an opportunity in the final few seconds of the first quarter, but Welsh defence prevented a shot on target, and the scoreline remained 0-0.

Mandeep Singh made a dangerous run from the left flanks in the starting minutes of the second quarter, continuing to put pressure on the Welsh defence. Harmanpreet Singh put India in front as he scored the first goal of the match from a Penalty Corner. A minute later, Harmanpreet Singh added another goal from another Penalty Corner.

At the stroke of halftime, Wales pushed forward in number as James Carson broke through Indian defence. He passed the ball to Rupert Shipperley, who hit it wide, and India went to halftime with a 2-0 lead.

The second half started with Abhishek earning a free hit for India in a dangerous area, which led to the Indian team earning another Penalty Corner. But this time around, Harmanpreet Singh's powerful dragflick was saved by Rupert Shipperley.

A great move was set up by Jarmanpreet Singh and Akashdeep Singh. But the pass to Gurjant Singh in front of the goal just went wide, much to the relief of Welsh defence. Harmanpreet Singh completed his hat-trick as he successfully converted a penalty stroke, taking his total goals tally in the tournament to 9.

Trailing by three goals, Wales started showcasing urgency in the final quarter. Nilakanta Sharma made a beautiful pass inside the striking circle to Akashdeep Singh, but his shot on target was just deflected away by the goalpost. Minutes later, Gurjant Singh struck a ball into the nets to extend India's lead to 4-0.

Goalkeeper Krishan B Pathak made a tremendous save as Gareth Furlong took a shot on target from a Penalty Corner, helping India keep their clean sheet. India managed to hold on to their lead till the final whistle, winning the match 4-1.

Source: Hockey India