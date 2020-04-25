Excellent performances in 2019 have kept us motivated during this period: Navjot Kaur

Indian Women's Hockey Team Forward Navjot Kaur expressed that the excellent performances by the side in 2019 have helped keep the entire group motivated to continue working hard and believe in a better tomorrow.

"There's no doubt that it's been difficult for everyone across the globe, but we have to stay positive and continue moving forward. All of us here at the Sports Authority of India campus in Bengaluru are working very hard on our fitness and stickwork drills in our rooms. I think the kind of performances we produced in 2019, especially at the FIH Women's Series Finals and FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers, has really helped us to stay motivated and continue putting in the hard yards in whatever way we can," said the 25-year-old.

The Forward added that the Indian Women's Team players have also got a chance to focus on their hobbies and catch up on a few shows on Netflix.

"We are utilizing our time to pursue our hobbies as well. Usually, we don't have a lot of time and therefore I am really enjoying drawing, coloring and catching up on a few shows on Netflix. I am in constant touch with my family as well and ensuring that they are taking the necessary precautions. I miss them a lot, but staying here in Bengaluru has helped me keep busy. I guess if all of us can maintain a fixed routine, we can definitely stay positive and hope for the best," said the Forward from Haryana.

Speaking about the fun fitness challenge initiative by the Indian Women's Hockey Team to raise funds to feed the people whose livelihoods have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Navjot said the entire team is overwhelmed by the response the initiative has received. The team has crowdfunded over Rs 15.00 lakh since 17 April 2020 and will continue to raise funds till 3 May 2020 when the nationwide lockdown is slated to end.

"The response to the fun fitness challenge initiative has been absolutely amazing. We have to fight this battle together and it's great to see people around the country accepting our challenges and donating funds. People coming together from all walks of life to help the underprivileged during this difficult time raises all our hopes. We just have to take each day as it comes and one day we will be victorious," said Navjot.

The proceeds from the fund will be donated to Delhi-based NGO Uday Foundation which will be used to provide basic necessities for patients hosted at various locations, migrant workers and slum dwellers. Apart from food/ dry ration, the funds will also be used to provide sanitary kits that will include soaps and hand sanitisers.

Source: Hockey India Release