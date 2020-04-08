English
Fight against Covid-19: Hockey India contributes Rs 21 Lakh to Odisha Chief Minister's Relief Fund

By
Fight against Covid-19: Hockey India contributes Rs 21 Lakh to Odisha Chief Ministers Relief Fund

New Delhi, April 8: Amid the current situation surrounding COVID-19 pandemic, Hockey India on Wednesday (April 8) announced a contribution of Rs 21 Lakh towards the Odisha Chief Minister's Relief Fund in order to help the hockey-loving state in its fight against the global pandemic.

With the number of cases on the rise in the state of Odisha, the Hockey India Executive Board took a unanimous decision to make the contribution in order to support the Government of Odisha in their fight against the pandemic.

"The State of Odisha has always been a huge supporter of Hockey, and given the current crisis that we are all facing, everyone at Hockey India hopes that this contribution of Rs 21 Lakh can make a difference in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. The Government of Odisha is doing their best to fight the pandemic in the state, and we hope that through this contribution, Hockey India can also help the people of Odisha, who have always been a huge support for Indian hockey," stated Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad, President, Hockey India.

Rajinder Singh, Secretary-General, Hockey India reflected the President's thoughts and said, "Hockey India has always received huge support and motivation from the people of Odisha, and I am proud that the Hockey India Executive Board took this unanimous decision to contribute a total amount of Rs 21 Lakh, to the Odisha Chief Minister's Relief Fund. We hope our contribution will help the state provide vital facilities and care to those in need, and also provide support to the heroes who are working tirelessly to fight this pandemic."

Story first published: Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 14:29 [IST]
