English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

FIH postpones Pro League hockey tournament to 2021

By
FIH postpones Pro League hockey tournament to 2021 due to Coronavirus outbreak
FIH postpones Pro League hockey tournament to 2021 due to Coronavirus outbreak

Lausanne, April 24: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Friday (April 24) extended the second edition of its prestigious Pro League by one year till June 2021 after a slew of matches were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Season 2 was set to run from January to June 2020 and around one third of the matches were completed by early March before the escalating COVID-19 crisis brought the competition to a standstill.

The FIH said the decision was reached after agreement with 11 participating countries, including India. India are currently fourth on the table with 10 points from two wins and as many number of losses and draws behind Belgium, Australia and the Netherlands.

"Due to ongoing uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 global health pandemic, and in agreement with the 11 participating National Associations (NAs), the second edition of the FIH Hockey Pro League is being extended through to June 2021," the FIH said in a release.

The FIH was forced to suspend the Pro League twice earlier. It had first postponed all matches scheduled before April 15 and later extended the deferment till May 17 because of the novel coronavirus which has killed more than 1.9 lakh people globally.

The world hockey body was planning to hold the ties in July and August, provided the current situation improves. In agreement with all participating countries, the FIH also announced that the window for Season 3 of the FIH Hockey Pro League will be from September 2021 to June 2022.

"The decision to spread the Pro League season over a longer time period will allow for greater flexibility in terms of the scheduling, reducing match congestion in the first half of the year whilst also helping to ensure that international hockey remains highly visible via broadcast for much of the year."

More FIH News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: fih hockey coronavirus
Story first published: Friday, April 24, 2020, 17:14 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 24, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue