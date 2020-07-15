Goalkeeper Bichu Devi Kharibam confident of good show at senior level

The 19-year-old, who has spent a considerable amount of time at Senior National Camps since November last year, expressed that she has been fortunate to learn key aspects of the game from senior players - Savita and Rajani Etimarpu.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my practise sessions at the various Senior National Camps in Bengaluru. I am very lucky to be guided by our senior goalkeepers Savita and Rajani Etimarpu. I have picked up many things from their work ethic and learned new techniques that I have incorporated in my game. Savita and Rajani are always there to help me and I always ask them if I have any doubts about my game," said Bichu.

The 19-year-old further added that the Special Goalkeeping Camp conducted by Dutch goalkeeping expert Martijn Drijver in July last year, helped her improve her skills significantly.

"It was amazing to learn from Martijn Drijver during the Special Goalkeeping Camp last year. We worked on specific goalkeeping skills which have had a great impact on the development of me as a Goalkeeper. Just by being around the senior players, I have had an opportunity to learn from the very best and imbibe how they train and prepare for matches," said the Goalkeeper.

Bichu is yet to make her senior international debut but has experienced a very successful junior career. The Goalkeeper expressed that being part of the Silver medal-winning team at the 3rd Youth Olympic Games in 2018 is the best moment of her career so far.

"The dream is definitely to play for India one day. However, I have experienced great heights in my junior career. I have gained a lot of confidence after being part of the Silver medal-winning team at the 3rd Youth Olympic Games in 2018. It's certainly the highest point of my career so far. I believe that I can compete at the biggest of stages and contribute to my team's victories in any tournament. For now, I am happy to be part of the Senior National Camps. I am sure Senior Indian Team opportunities will be presented to me in the near future. And whenever I get the chance, I will be certainly ready to give my best on the pitch," said the 19-year-old.

Source: HI