Harmanpreet Singh Dedicates 2025 Asia Cup Hockey Victory To Punjab Flood Victims

The Indian men's hockey team clinched the Asia Cup 2025 title, marking an end to an eight-year drought. Captain Harmanpreet Singh dedicated the victory to flood victims, reflecting the team's unity and determination for future success.

September 10, 2025

The Indian men's hockey team celebrated a remarkable victory in the Hockey Asia Cup 2025, defeating South Korea in the final held in Rajgir, Bihar. This win ended an eight-year wait for the title on home ground.

The triumph, led by captain Harmanpreet Singh, not only marks a significant sporting achievement but also offers hope during challenging times as parts of India face severe floods.

Harmanpreet Singh expressed the team's dedication of their victory to those affected by the floods across various Indian states. "We, as a unit, would like to dedicate this win to the people of India who are currently facing the devastating aftermath of the floods," said Harmanpreet Singh, captain of the team.

Victory's Broader Impact

The significance of winning on home soil after nearly a decade is deeply felt by the team. Despite their joy, they remain aware of the nation's struggles. "Winning the Asia Cup after eight long years, and that too on home soil is a moment of immense pride for all of us... But our hearts go out to the (flood) victims and their families," says Harmanpreet Singh.

He further acknowledged those working tirelessly to aid flood victims. "I salute the Indian Army, NDRF (National Disaster Response Force), rescue volunteers and frontline workers who are helping the victims and working tirelessly to rehabilitate our beautiful states," he added.

Preparation and Teamwork

The victory reflects months of preparation and teamwork. Harmanpreet highlighted this effort: "This victory is just the result of months of hard work, discipline, and our unity as a group. The credit goes to each and every member of the team." Their dedication paid off with this significant achievement.

Securing this win also guarantees India's direct qualification for the FIH World Cup 2026. This presents an opportunity to pursue a title that has eluded them for over five decades. "Securing our qualification for the FIH World Cup 2026 through this victory is the most important milestone here," stated Harmanpreet Singh.

Aiming for Future Success

The team is determined to maintain their momentum and focus on reclaiming the World Cup title. "We are determined to carry this momentum forward and are fully focused on the goal of reclaiming the World Cup title — a dream that has remained unfulfilled for over five decades," said Harmanpreet Singh.

This historic win not only brings pride but also serves as motivation for future challenges. As they celebrate their success, they remain committed to achieving even greater heights in international hockey competitions.