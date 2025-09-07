Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Dilpreet, Sukhjeet power India to fourth Title as Men in Blue thump Korea By Sauradeep Ash Published: Sunday, September 7, 2025, 21:15 [IST]

The historical town of Rajagriha, modern-day Rajgir, witnessed a scintillating Indian Hockey team winning their 4th Hockey Asia Cup title, as Men in Blue thumped South Korea on Sunday (September 7).

Dilpreet Singh scored a brace, while Sukhjeet Singh and Amit Rohidas netted one each as the Men in Blue registered a 4-1 victory over Korea.

India vs Korea Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final - As it Happened

1st Half

India started in a blistering fashion, as Sukhjeet Singh rifled past the Korea defence with a goal in 31 seconds of the match. The entire crowd erupted in joy as the Men in Blue found the net so early in the grand finale. Sukhjeet was given space inside the circle, and the India attacker made no mistake in burying the strike, which found the top corner of the goal.

The hosts continued their dominance on the field, as they threatened to break free and enhance their lead. At the 9th minute of the first quarter, Mandeep Singh won a penalty stroke of the match due to a stick chec, but Jugraj Singh's shot from the spot was saved by Daehan Jang. Abhishek's strike flew wide as India ended the first quarter with a slender lead.

In the early phase of the second quarter, Jugraj's foul led to a Green Card, which meant the player had to sit out for a couple of minutes. India had a penalty corner rescinded after a Korea review as well. In the 28th minute of the match, Dilpreet Singh doubled the lead for India. After a superb stick control, Sanjay set up Dilpreet superbly, who found the net. Sanjay's strike moments after found the outside of the net as India went to break with a 2-0 lead.

2nd Half

After the break, the Indian team had another penalty corner overruled, but the Men in Blue continued to dominate the game. Korea were mostly stationed in their own half, but came out of their shell in the latter half of the quarter. They got a couple of penalty corners but the Indian defence stood tall in all of them, thwarting the Korean team from finding a goal. In the final minute of the 3rd quarter, India got their third, as Dilpreet finished off a decent pass from Raj kumar Pal.

The crowd erupted again in the 4th quarter, as Amit Rohidas arrowed his striker from a penalty corner to make it four for the home side. The Koreans had one goal of their own, as Dain Son found the net from a penalty corner to reduce the deficit. But it was only a deficit as Men in Blue rallied towards a stellar victory to conquer their 4th Asia Cup title.

India vs Korea Hockey Final Lineups

India: Krishan Pathak (GK), Dilpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Abhishek, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpeet Singh (C), Raj Kumar Pal, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Sukhjeet Singh, Sanjay, Suraj Karkera (GK), Rajinder Singh, Shilanand Lakra

Korea: Daehan Jang (GK), Jihun Yang, Cheoleon Park, Jinkang Rim, Dain Son, Jungjun Lee (C), Jongsuk Bae, Seyong Oh, Jaewon Sim, Sunghyun Baek, Min Soung Bae, Jaehan Kim (GK), Geonhyo Kin, Hyeonhong Kim, Seungwoo Lee, Min Su Cheon, Chankyu Choi, Hyeseung Lee

India vs Korea, Hockey Asia Cup Final Score and Goalscorers

India 4-1 Korea

India Goal Scorers Korea Goal Scorers Sukhjeet Singh (1')

Dilpreet Singh (28') (45')

Amit Rohidas (50') Dain Son (51')