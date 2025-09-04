India Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final Qualification Scenario: How can Harmanpreet Singh and co. progress for Final after win against Malaysia?

Hockey Asia Cup 2025: India player Sukhjeet Singh rushed to Hospital after win against Malaysia, Reason Revealed By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, September 4, 2025, 21:44 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

India recorded a fantastic win the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 match against Malaysia as they beat them 4-1 in the Super Four on Thursday (September 4).

But after the match, the hosts have suffered an injury blow as one of the players was rushed to the hospital right after the match.

India player Sukhjeet Singh, who scored a goal in the win, has been taken to the hospital for an injury that he suffered during the match. The player suffered a leg injury and has now be taken for an X-ray scan, MyKhel can confirm. The player was injured in the 2nd quarter and couldn't continue, as he was subsequently taken off after the break.

India revived their campaign in the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 with an impressive 4-1 victory against Malaysia in their second Super Four clash. The match began with the hosts on the back foot as Shafiq Hassan scored early to put Malaysia ahead. However, India turned things around in the second quarter, striking three times in quick succession through Manpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, and Shilanand Lakra to take a commanding 3-1 lead into half-time.

In the third quarter, Vivek Sagar Prasad added to the tally, making it 4-1, while India's defense held firm through the final stretch to seal a comprehensive win. With the victory, the Men in Blue have taken the summit spot in the Top Four pool of the Hockey Asia Cup, ahead of their final match on Saturday against China.