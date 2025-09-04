English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Hockey Asia Cup 2025: India player Sukhjeet Singh rushed to Hospital after win against Malaysia, Reason Revealed

By MyKhel Staff

India recorded a fantastic win the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 match against Malaysia as they beat them 4-1 in the Super Four on Thursday (September 4).

But after the match, the hosts have suffered an injury blow as one of the players was rushed to the hospital right after the match.

Hockey Asia Cup 2025

India player Sukhjeet Singh, who scored a goal in the win, has been taken to the hospital for an injury that he suffered during the match. The player suffered a leg injury and has now be taken for an X-ray scan, MyKhel can confirm. The player was injured in the 2nd quarter and couldn't continue, as he was subsequently taken off after the break.

India revived their campaign in the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 with an impressive 4-1 victory against Malaysia in their second Super Four clash. The match began with the hosts on the back foot as Shafiq Hassan scored early to put Malaysia ahead. However, India turned things around in the second quarter, striking three times in quick succession through Manpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, and Shilanand Lakra to take a commanding 3-1 lead into half-time.

In the third quarter, Vivek Sagar Prasad added to the tally, making it 4-1, while India's defense held firm through the final stretch to seal a comprehensive win. With the victory, the Men in Blue have taken the summit spot in the Top Four pool of the Hockey Asia Cup, ahead of their final match on Saturday against China.

Story first published: Thursday, September 4, 2025, 21:44 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 4, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out