English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Historian BG Joshi succumbs to Covid-related complications; Hockey India mourns his demise

By

New Delhi, April 20: Hockey India on Tuesday (April 20) mourned the death of 67-year-old hockey historian and statistician Baboolal Goverdhan Joshi, fondly known as BG Joshi. He passed away in Bhopal today due to covid-related complications. He is survived by his wife Krishna, sons Shravan and Neeraj, daughters-in-law, a grandson and a granddaughter.

The hockey historian worked as an engineer at the Madhya Pradesh Water Resource Department. A passionate lover of hockey, BG Joshi began maintaining records of the sport from the world over since the early 1970s and also contributed hockey statistics to several reputed national dailies.

What began as a mere interest when he jolted down details from the 1970 Bangkok Asiad, Joshi became the go-to man for hockey statistics from across the globe. With India's dominance at the world stage, Joshi's interest in collecting data grew many folds. It was during the 1978 World Cup that his first statistical and analytical piece appeared in a Hindi daily.

During the 1982 World Cup in Bombay, he brought out a special issue and in the 1986 World Cup he brought out a magazine. From there on, there was no looking back for this modest Bhopal man who would often travel with his wife to FIH tournaments in India post his retirement.

Mourning his demise, Hockey India President Gyanendro Ningombam said, "Hockey India deeply mourns the demise of hockey historian BG Joshi. Despite his full-time job as an engineer with the Madhya Pradesh Water Resource Department, he would remain committed to his passion of keeping up with the numbers.

There is perhaps no player in the history of modern hockey that BG Joshi didn't have statistics about. He kept records of players debuts, goals, goal assists and so on and also maintained records of global hockey. We have lost a true fan of hockey today. We express our deepest condolences to his family members. We share their grief in these sorrowful times."

Source: HI Release

More HOCKEY INDIA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: KOE 0 - 0 RBL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, April 20, 2021, 23:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 20, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments