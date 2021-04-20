Historian BG Joshi succumbs to Covid-related complications; Hockey India mourns his demise

The hockey historian worked as an engineer at the Madhya Pradesh Water Resource Department. A passionate lover of hockey, BG Joshi began maintaining records of the sport from the world over since the early 1970s and also contributed hockey statistics to several reputed national dailies.

What began as a mere interest when he jolted down details from the 1970 Bangkok Asiad, Joshi became the go-to man for hockey statistics from across the globe. With India's dominance at the world stage, Joshi's interest in collecting data grew many folds. It was during the 1978 World Cup that his first statistical and analytical piece appeared in a Hindi daily.

During the 1982 World Cup in Bombay, he brought out a special issue and in the 1986 World Cup he brought out a magazine. From there on, there was no looking back for this modest Bhopal man who would often travel with his wife to FIH tournaments in India post his retirement.

Hockey India is saddened by the demise of respected journalist and the great Hockey Statistician, Mr. B. G. Joshi.



May he #RestInPeace. 🕯#IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/MkQafbruoa — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) April 20, 2021

Mourning his demise, Hockey India President Gyanendro Ningombam said, "Hockey India deeply mourns the demise of hockey historian BG Joshi. Despite his full-time job as an engineer with the Madhya Pradesh Water Resource Department, he would remain committed to his passion of keeping up with the numbers.

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Indian hockey statistician Mr. B.G. Joshi. He had a huge passion for and expert knowledge about hockey. He covered so many hockey events. He will be dearly missed. RIP. — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) April 20, 2021

There is perhaps no player in the history of modern hockey that BG Joshi didn't have statistics about. He kept records of players debuts, goals, goal assists and so on and also maintained records of global hockey. We have lost a true fan of hockey today. We express our deepest condolences to his family members. We share their grief in these sorrowful times."

Source: HI Release