Hockey Women's World Cup: India 1 - 1 England: Lily Owsley cancels out Neha Goyal's strike

It was a difficult start to the match for the Indian team as the hosts looked to attack them in front of a packed stadium, winning a penalty corner in the opening minute. However, the resulting drag-flick was brilliantly saved by the Indian goalkeeper Savita, and cleared away by India's defenders.

FT. The Indian Eves fall prey to a late equalizer as their composed performance in this game was minutes away from getting them a win against hosts @EnglandHockey on 21st July 2018 at the Vitality Hockey Women's Hockey World Cup London 2018.#IndiaKaGame #HWC2018 #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/D9EWZtB6lP — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) July 21, 2018

The next few minutes saw India dominate possession and create a couple of circle entries, but could not take a shot at goal. In the 8th minute, Hannah Martin won England's second penalty corner off the foot of an Indian defender, but the resulting drag-flick was scuffed. World No 10 India also tried to create pressure in the next couple of minutes with the English defenders misplacing their passes and losing possession, but neither team could take the lead in the opening quarter.

The second quarter saw a similar story for both the teams as England dominated the first few minutes, winning themselves three PCs in the first 10 minutes. But Savita made brilliant reflex saves on all three occasions to deny the hosts any chance of taking the lead.

The Indian team looked content on absorbing the pressure, and were looking to attack the English on the counter. India's strategy worked for them in the 25th minute when India's pressing in the attacking half helped them regain possession and convert it into a goal as Nikki Pradhan's ball into the striking circle was deflected off an English foot, and onto Navjot Kaur, whose injection towards the goal was deflected into the back of the net by Neha Goyal to give India an important lead.

Hosts England tried to create chances towards the end of the second quarter, but India's defence made sure that they took their one-goal lead into the half-time break.

The third quarter was dominated by the hosts as they looked to find the equaliser. The World No 2 side made 11 circle entries in the third period, but could only take three shots, which were well kept out by a resolute Indian defence. It was the last quarter where England dominated possession and tested India's nerves through some strong forward play.

The 48th minute saw India's Sunita Lakra deny England again from their sixth PC as she made a save on the line. However, the hosts were awarded another PC but India's defence managed to win a free-hit after Savita had made another save off Grace Balsdon's shot.

What an awesome first session of the day! Vitality #HWC2018

Everything you need to know 👉 https://t.co/uCW6eHh8Fp 👈 @Vitality_UK pic.twitter.com/Vg5FgFn2uk — FIH (@FIH_Hockey) July 21, 2018

In the 52nd minute, India had a chance to extend their lead as their forward Lalremsiami was found inside the striking circle by Neha Goyal's pass but the young striker failed to deflect the ball onto the target as England continued to attack.

In the 54th minute, England won back-to-back PCs and the second one was put into the back of the net by Lily Owsley to bring the scores level at 1-1. The final few moments of the match saw both the teams look for a winner, but a good performance from the defenders saw both teams settle for a draw.

On July 26, the Indian women's hockey team will take on Ireland at 18.30 hours (IST).

Source: Hockey India