Hockey World Cup 2018: Germany beat Netherlands 4-1, inch closer towards quarterfinals

Germany came back from a goal down and scored through Mathias Muller (30th minute), Lukas Windfeder (52nd), Marco Miltkau (54th) and Christopher Ruhr (58th) to register their second consecutive win in the pool. Netherlands, however, took the early lead through Valentin Verga in the 13th minute.

By virtue of this win, Germany are atop Pool D with six points from two wins ahead of Netherlands, who are on three points. Germany had earlier defeated Pakistan 1-0 in their opening match, while Netherlands had mauled Malaysia 7-0.

In the battle between world number 4 Netherlands and number 6 Germany, the Dutch were the early aggressors but the Germans came to the party as the match progressed.

🏆 | ICYMI, here are the results for both the Pool-D matches tonight. #HWC2018 #Odisha2018 pic.twitter.com/t1qhhf8qdE — Hockey World Cup 2018 - Host Partner (@sports_odisha) December 5, 2018

Netherlands captain Billy Baker had the first real scoring opportunity in the eighth minute but his shot from a close range was brilliantly saved by German keeper Tobias Walter. But the Netherlands, who were the better team at least in the first quarter, were not to be denied the lead as Verga broke the deadlock in the 13th minute, tapping in Mirco Pruijser's reverse hit cross from close range.

The Germans got their first penalty corner seconds before the end of first quarter but were unlucky as Mathias Muller's strike from a superb variation struck the post. Another Germany attempt, this time from Niklas Wellen's reverse hit was saved by Dutch goalkeeper Pirmin Blaak.

Germany continued to press hard and at the stroke of first quarter secured back-to-back penalty corners, the second of which resulted in a beautiful goal by Muller from a superb, well-executed variation. The Germans continued to be aggressive after the change of ends but it was Netherlands who got four penalty corners in a span of two minutes but wasted all the opportunities.

The missed opportunities cost Netherlands dear as Germany scored from their fourth penalty corner with Windfeder finding the back of Dutch goal with a low grounded flick. Two minutes later, Germany made the scoreling 3-1 in their favour when Miltkau deflected in a Niklas Wellen pass from the right flank. As if that was not enough for the Dutch, Germany struck again two minutes from the final hooter from a penalty stroke which was converted by Ruhr.

📸 | When the players turn fans! @TheHockeyIndia squad took their place in the stands to enjoy the game between @oranjehockey and @DHB_hockey.#HWC2018 #Odisha2018 pic.twitter.com/yhshS2z9mB — Hockey World Cup 2018 - Host Partner (@sports_odisha) December 5, 2018

Pakistan and Malaysia play out hard-fought draw to stay afloat

Meanwhile, in the second match of the day, four-time champions Pakistan played out a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Malaysia in a Pool D match as both the teams remained in the hunt for a knock-out round berth in the men's hockey World Cup here on Wednesday.

After failing to break the deadlock for a long time, Pakistan drew the first blood in the 51st minute through Muhammad Atiq's field strike before Malaysia restored parity four minutes later when Faizal Saari converted a penalty corner to stay afloat in the competition. The draw meant both Pakistan and Malaysia remained in the fray for the knock-out rounds, having garnered a point each from two outings.

Germany are leading the pool with six points ahead of Netherlands and Pakistan. Malaysia are placed last because of an inferior goal difference. Pakistan had earlier lost by a solitary goal to Germany, while Malaysia were thrashed 0-7 by the Netherlands. Pakistan will round off their pool engagements against Netherlands on December 9 while Malaysia, with a goal difference of minus 7, have an uphill task against the Germans the same day.