Hockey World Cup 2023: Dazzling Music, Performances And Decorations - Fans Eagerly Await The Celebrations

The tournament will feature 16 teams and some of the biggest superstars in the sport, competing for the coveted title of world champion.

But before the games begin, fans are in for a treat as Odisha and Hockey India have left no stone unturned to ensure that the world cup celebration is a spectacular event, at the iconic Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Wednesday (January 11).

The Silver City is buzzing with excitement as the Barabati Stadium boasts an electrifying capacity, which will give 35,000 fans the opportunity to see some of their favourite stars up close and in person.

The fans also get to collectively rejoice at the fact that the Hockey World Cup is back in Odisha. Nothing commemorates a celebration better than dazzling decorations, performance, and music.

Prior to the main celebration event viewers will get to experience the rich culture and tradition of India through the mesmerizing performances of acts.

The Prince Dance Troupe, of India's Got Talent fame and renowned for their dynamic and graceful movements will be performing alongside international performers, Black Swan. Ollywood's power couple Sabyasachi Mishra and Archana Sahu will also feature at the celebration.

While fans can't wait for the World Cup proceedings to kick off, they will look forward to the introduction segment, where the captains of 16 teams will join in virtually.

This will be succeeded by a performance by Disha Patani that will leave viewers spellbound through a dance medley. Fans have been counting days to be a part of this celebration.

Bonafide megastar, Ranveer Singh will close out the celebration, "Celebrating the Spirit of Hockey '' and dancing his heart out.

A fan on route to Cuttack remarked that hosting the World Cup is "a matter of great pride for Odisha, I am looking forward to experiencing the atmosphere in the stadium and I am grateful that Odisha Government has wholeheartedly invested in the development of sports."

The World Cup Celebrations of the 2023 Hockey World Cup will be broadcast across the country, on Wednesday (January 11) from 3:00 PM IST onwards, on Sports Odisha You Tube Channel, DD Sports and watch.hockey.com.

