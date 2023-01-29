Hockey World Cup 2023: Full List of Award Winners, Stats And Final Standings

Germany
came
from
behind
to
lead
Belgium
3-2
heading
into
the
closing
minutes
of
the
match,
but
the
holders
equallised
in
the
58th
minute
to
take
the
Hockey
World
Cup
2023
final
to
a
shootout.
Belgium
took
a
two-goal
lead
heading
into
second
quarter
thanks
to
goals
from
Florent
Van
Aubel
(9th
minute)
and
Tanguy
Cosyns
(10th
minute).
Germany
pulled
one
back
at
the
stroke
of
half
time
via
a
penalty
corner
from
Niklas
Wellen
(28th
minute).
The
Germans
equalled
the
score
in
the
third
quarter
via
another
penalty
corner,
this
time
from
Gonzalo
Peillat
(40th
minute)
and
seven
minutes
later
took
the
lead
through
Mats
Grambusch
field
goal.
However,
Tom
Boon
levelled
the
score
for
Belgians
in
the
58th
minute
to
force
a
shootout.
Hockey
World
Cup
Winners
List:
Champions,
Runners
Up
and
Third-Place
Teams
From
1971
To
2023
In
the
shootout,
Van
Aubel,
Cosyns
and
Antone
Kina
converted
their
opportunities
for
Belgium,
but
Arthur
de
Sloover
and
Victor
Wegnez
missed
their
efforts.
For
Germany,
Hannes
Muller,
Thies
Prinz
and
Wellen
scored,
but
Grambusch
and
Marco
Miltkau
missed
their
chance
to
force
a
sudden
death,
in
which
Germany
converted
both
their
chances,
while
Belgium
missed
one
of
their
chances
to
lose
the
final.
Meanwhile,
Player
of
the
match
Thierry
Brinkman
scored
a
brace
as
Netherlands
defeated
Australia
3-1
in
the
bronze
medal
match
earlier
on
Sunday
(January
29).
Australia
opened
the
scoring
via
a
Jeremy
Hayward
penalty
corner
in
the
12th
minute,
but
Dutch
drew
level
through
a
penalty
corner
of
their
own
from
Jip
Janssen
in
32nd
minute
before
Brinkman
increased
the
advantage
in
the
34th
and
39th
minute.
Hockey
World
Cup
Goals:
Top
Indian
Goal-scorers
And
Top
Goal-scores
Overall
in
Every
Edition
of
HWC
The
third
place
playoff
result
meant,
the
three-time
champions
Netherlands
finished
a
men's
World
Cup
in
the
third
place
for
the
third
time,
while
Australia,
who
are
also
three-time
champions,
finished
fourth
for
the
second
time.
India,
the
hosts
of
the
tournament,
who
lost
in
crossovers
to
New
Zealand,
finished
joint
ninth
place
with
Argentina
after
overcoming
Japan
and
South
Africa
in
9th
to
12th
classification
matches.
England,
Spain,
New
Zealand
and
Korea
occupied
the
top
eight
spots.
Now,
let's
take
a
look
at
the
Hockey
World
Cup
2023
Award
Winners,
Stats,
Records
and
Final
Standings:
Hockey
World
Cup
2023
Awards
with
Prize
Money
Champions:
Germany
Runners
Up:
Belgium
Third
Place:
Netherlands
Player
of
the
final:
Niklas
Wellen
(Germany)
-
Rs
25000
Best
Player
of
the
Tournament
Award:
Niklas
Wellen
(Germany)
-
Rs
3
Lakhs
Best
Goalkeeper
of
the
Tournament
Award:
Vincent
Vanasch
(Belgium)
-
Rs
3
Lakhs
Best
Defender
of
the
Tournament
Award:
Jeremy
Hayward
(Australia)
-
Rs
3
Lakhs
Best
Midfielder
of
the
Tournament
Award:
Victor
Wegnez
(Belgium)
-
Rs
3
Lakhs
Best
Forward
of
the
Tournament
Award:
Niklas
Wellen
(Germany)
-
Rs
3
Lakhs
Best
Junior
Player:
Mustaphaa
Cassiem
(South
Africa)
-
Rs
3
Lakhs
Hero
Top
Scorer:
Jeremy
Hayward
(Australia)
-
9
Goals
-
Rs
3
Lakhs
Best
Team
Goal
Celebration
Award:
Korea
-
Rs
1
Lakh
Fan's
Choice
Award:
Christopher
Ruhr
(Germany)
-
Rs
1
Lakh
Fair
Play
Award:
Belgium
-
Rs
1
Lakh
Maximum
Team
Goals
Award:
Netherlands
(32
Goals)
-
Rs
1
Lakh
Hockey
World
Cup
2023
Stats
Total
Goals:
249
Total
Field
Goals:
143
Most
Field
Goals
(Team):
Netherlands
-
19
Total
Penalty
Corner
Goals:
94
Most
Penalty
Corner
Goals
(Team)
-
Australia
&
Netherlands
-
12
Total
Penalty
Stroke
Goals:
12
Most
Penalty
Stroke
Goals:
Germany,
France,
Malaysia
&
South
Africa
-
2
Hockey
World
Cup
2023
Top
5
Scorers
HWC
2023
Most
Goals
(Player)
1.
Jeremy
Hayward
(Australia)
-
9
goals
2.
Victor
Charlet
(France)
-
8
goals
3.
Jip
Janssen
(Netherlands)
-
8
goals
4.
Tom
Boon
(Belgium)
-
8
goals
5.
Thierry
Brinkman
(Netherlands)
-
7
goals
HWC
2023
Most
Goals
(Team)
1.
Netherlands
-
32
2.
Argentina
-
28
3.
Australia
-
28
4.
Germany
-
26
5.
India
-
22
Hockey
World
Cup
2023
Final
Standings
|
Team
|
Position
|
Germany
|
1
|
Belgium
|
2
|
Netherlands
|
3
|
Australia
|
4
|
England
|
5
|
Spain
|
6
|
New
Zealand
|
7
|
Korea
|
8
|
Argentina
|
9
|
India
|
9
|
South
Africa
|
11
|
Wales
|
11
|
France
|
13
|
Malaysia
|
13
|
Chile
|
15
|
Japan
|
15
Get breaking news alerts.
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed