Hockey World Cup 2023 Live: Group A and Group D matches set to open tournament

Among the 16 teams set to compete in the tournament, five will be former champions and one will be playing in their maiden World Cup. However, the record four-time champions Pakistan have not qualified for the 15th edition of the Hockey World Cup.

The fourth edition of the men's show-piece event hosted by India will be held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar and the bigger Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.

The tournament will feature a total of 44 matches - 24 group stage matches and the remaining 20 will be the knockout rounds and the 9-16th classification round.

The group stage will see 16 teams divided into 4 groups of 4 with each team facing the remaining teams on their respective teams in single round-robin format with the winner of each group at the end of the group phase earning a direct entry into the quarterfinal.

While the fourth-placed team of every group head into the 9-16th classification, the second and third-placed team from each group will battle in crossovers to decide the other four quarterfinalists.

Hockey World Cup 2023 Groups

Group A: Australia, Argentina, France, South Africa

Group B: Belgium, Germany, South Korea, Japan

Group C: Netherlands, Chile, New Zealand, Malaysia

Group D: India, England, Spain, Wales

The group stage, which starts on January 13, will go on for a week till January 20. The tournament will then continue with crossover matches after a day's break on January 22 and January 23 followed by the quarterfinals on January 24 and January 25.

The 9-16th place classification matches will take place on January 26, while the semifinals will be held on January 27 followed by a day's break and then the final on January 29.

Here, myKhel brings you the live updates from Hockey World Cup 2023:

Auto Refresh Feeds HWC 2023 Opening Day Schedule The opening day of the 15th edition of the Hockey World Cup and 4th edition hosted by India will see hosts take on Spain in a Group D fixture at 7 PM IST. The tournament, however, will open with Argentina vs South Africa in Group A at 1 PM IST. The Other two fixtures for the day will be Australia vs France (Group A) at 3 PM IST and Wales vs England (Group D) at 5 PM IST. The wait is finally over! It is the opening day of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 and it brings along 4 high-octane clashes. #HWC2023



Which teams do you think will register their first wins today?



📲Download the https://t.co/igjqkvA4ct app to watch the games LIVE! — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) January 13, 2023 HWC 2023 Begins Hello all, good morning and welcome to the live updates of the Hockey World Cup 2023 in Odisha as day one of the tournament is set to witness four matches across the two venues in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.