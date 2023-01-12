English
Hockey World Cup Winners List: Champions, Runners Up and Third-Place Teams From 1971 To 2018

By
Belgium won the Hockey World Cup in 2018

The Men's Hockey World Cup, founded in 1971, was staged once in two or three years till 1978, but has since been staged once in a four year cycle from the 1982 edition.

Started as a 10-team tournament in the first edition, the Men's Hockey World Cup has expanded over the years and is now contested by 16 nations from across continents.

The 1971 edition featured 10 teams, while the 1978 edition saw 14 teams battle for the title. The other editions including the most recent featured 16 teams and the remaining ten editions featured 12 teams.

Among the 14 editions of the Hockey World Cup held so far, only six of the 26 nations have won the title with Pakistan being the most successful side, having won the coveted title four times and finishing runners up two times.

Netherlands and Australia are the next best teams, having won the title 3 times. The Dutch have finished runners up four time and finished in third place two times. The Aussies have finished runners up two times and third five times.

The next successful team is Germany, who earlier competed as West Germany, having won the hockey world cup two times. Belgium and India follow them with one title each.

Here is a look at the Men's Hockey World Cup Winners List along with Runners Up, Third-place and Fourth-place teams from 1971 to 2018:

Hockey World Cup Winners and Runners Up List

Edition Champion Score Runner Up
2018 Belgium 0-0 AET (PS 3-2) Netherlands
2014 Australia 6-1 Netherlands
2010 Australia 2-1 Germany
2006 Germany 4-3 Australia
2002 Germany 2-1 Australia
1998 Netherlands 3-2 AET Spain
1994 Pakistan 1-1 AET (PS 4-3) Netherlands
1990 Netherlands 3-1 Pakistan
1986 Australia 2-1 England
1982 Pakistan 3-1 West Germany
1978 Pakistan 3-2 Netherlands
1975 India 1-0 Pakistan
1973 Netherlands 2-2 AET (PS 4-2) India
1971 Pakistan 1-0 Spain

AET - After Extra Time; PS - Penalty Shootout

Men's Hockey World Cup Third and Fourth-Place Teams

Edition 3rd Place Team Score 4th Place Team
2018 Australia 8-1 England
2014 Argentina 2-0 England
2010 Netherlands 4-3 England
2006 Spain 3-2 AET South Korea
2002 Netherlands 2-1 AET South Korea
1998 Germany 1-0 Australia
1994 Australia 5-2 Germany
1990 Australia 2-1 AET West Germany
1986 West Germany 3-2 AET Soviet Union
1982 Australia 4-2 Netherlands
1978 Australia 4-3 West Germany
1975 West Germany 4-0 Malaysia
1973 West Germany 1-0 Pakistan
1971 India 2-1 AET Kenya

AET - After Extra Time; PS - Penalty Shootout

Men's Hockey World Cup Most Successful Teams

Winners: Pakistan - 4 (1971, 1978, 1982, 1994), Netherlands - (1973, 1990, 1998), Australia - 3 (1986, 2010, 2014), Germany - 2 (2002, 2006), India - 1 (1975), Belgium - 1 (2018)

Runners Up: Netherlands - 4 (1978, 1994, 2014, 2018), Pakistan - 2 (1975, 1990), Australia - 2 (2002, 2006), Germany - 2 (1982, 2002), Spain - 2 (1971, 1998), India - 1 (1973), England - 1 (1986)

Finalists: Netherlands (7), Pakistan (6), Australia (5), Germany (4), India (2), Spain (2), Belgium (1), England (1)

Third Place Teams: Australia - 5 (1978, 1982, 1990, 1994, 2018), Germany - 4 (1973, 1975, 1986, 1998), Netherlands - 2 (2002, 2010), Argentina - 1 (2014), India - 1 (1971), Spain - 1 (2006)

Fourth Place Teams: Germany - 3 (1978, 1990, 1994), England - 3 (2010, 2014, 2018), South Korea - 2 (2002, 2006), Australia - 1 (1998), Netherlands - 1 (1982), Pakistan - 1 (1973), Kenya - 1 (1971), Malaysia - 1 (1975), Soviet Union - 1 (1986)

