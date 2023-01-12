Hockey World Cup Winners List: Champions, Runners Up and Third-Place Teams From 1971 To 2018

Started as a 10-team tournament in the first edition, the Men's Hockey World Cup has expanded over the years and is now contested by 16 nations from across continents.

The 1971 edition featured 10 teams, while the 1978 edition saw 14 teams battle for the title. The other editions including the most recent featured 16 teams and the remaining ten editions featured 12 teams.

Among the 14 editions of the Hockey World Cup held so far, only six of the 26 nations have won the title with Pakistan being the most successful side, having won the coveted title four times and finishing runners up two times.

Netherlands and Australia are the next best teams, having won the title 3 times. The Dutch have finished runners up four time and finished in third place two times. The Aussies have finished runners up two times and third five times.

The next successful team is Germany, who earlier competed as West Germany, having won the hockey world cup two times. Belgium and India follow them with one title each.

Here is a look at the Men's Hockey World Cup Winners List along with Runners Up, Third-place and Fourth-place teams from 1971 to 2018:

Hockey World Cup Winners and Runners Up List Edition Champion Score Runner Up 2018 Belgium 0-0 AET (PS 3-2) Netherlands 2014 Australia 6-1 Netherlands 2010 Australia 2-1 Germany 2006 Germany 4-3 Australia 2002 Germany 2-1 Australia 1998 Netherlands 3-2 AET Spain 1994 Pakistan 1-1 AET (PS 4-3) Netherlands 1990 Netherlands 3-1 Pakistan 1986 Australia 2-1 England 1982 Pakistan 3-1 West Germany 1978 Pakistan 3-2 Netherlands 1975 India 1-0 Pakistan 1973 Netherlands 2-2 AET (PS 4-2) India 1971 Pakistan 1-0 Spain AET - After Extra Time; PS - Penalty Shootout Men's Hockey World Cup Third and Fourth-Place Teams Edition 3rd Place Team Score 4th Place Team 2018 Australia 8-1 England 2014 Argentina 2-0 England 2010 Netherlands 4-3 England 2006 Spain 3-2 AET South Korea 2002 Netherlands 2-1 AET South Korea 1998 Germany 1-0 Australia 1994 Australia 5-2 Germany 1990 Australia 2-1 AET West Germany 1986 West Germany 3-2 AET Soviet Union 1982 Australia 4-2 Netherlands 1978 Australia 4-3 West Germany 1975 West Germany 4-0 Malaysia 1973 West Germany 1-0 Pakistan 1971 India 2-1 AET Kenya AET - After Extra Time; PS - Penalty Shootout Men's Hockey World Cup Most Successful Teams Winners: Pakistan - 4 (1971, 1978, 1982, 1994), Netherlands - (1973, 1990, 1998), Australia - 3 (1986, 2010, 2014), Germany - 2 (2002, 2006), India - 1 (1975), Belgium - 1 (2018) Runners Up: Netherlands - 4 (1978, 1994, 2014, 2018), Pakistan - 2 (1975, 1990), Australia - 2 (2002, 2006), Germany - 2 (1982, 2002), Spain - 2 (1971, 1998), India - 1 (1973), England - 1 (1986) Finalists: Netherlands (7), Pakistan (6), Australia (5), Germany (4), India (2), Spain (2), Belgium (1), England (1) Third Place Teams: Australia - 5 (1978, 1982, 1990, 1994, 2018), Germany - 4 (1973, 1975, 1986, 1998), Netherlands - 2 (2002, 2010), Argentina - 1 (2014), India - 1 (1971), Spain - 1 (2006) Fourth Place Teams: Germany - 3 (1978, 1990, 1994), England - 3 (2010, 2014, 2018), South Korea - 2 (2002, 2006), Australia - 1 (1998), Netherlands - 1 (1982), Pakistan - 1 (1973), Kenya - 1 (1971), Malaysia - 1 (1975), Soviet Union - 1 (1986)