Hockey World Cup Winners List: Champions, Runners Up and Third-Place Teams From 1971 To 2018

Hockey World Cup Winners and Runners Up List
|Edition
|Champion
|Score
|Runner Up
|2018
|Belgium
|0-0 AET (PS 3-2)
|Netherlands
|2014
|Australia
|6-1
|Netherlands
|2010
|Australia
|2-1
|Germany
|2006
|Germany
|4-3
|Australia
|2002
|Germany
|2-1
|Australia
|1998
|Netherlands
|3-2 AET
|Spain
|1994
|Pakistan
|1-1 AET (PS 4-3)
|Netherlands
|1990
|Netherlands
|3-1
|Pakistan
|1986
|Australia
|2-1
|England
|1982
|Pakistan
|3-1
|West Germany
|1978
|Pakistan
|3-2
|Netherlands
|1975
|India
|1-0
|Pakistan
|1973
|Netherlands
|2-2 AET (PS 4-2)
|India
|1971
|Pakistan
|1-0
|Spain
AET - After Extra Time; PS - Penalty Shootout
Men's Hockey World Cup Third and Fourth-Place Teams
|Edition
|3rd Place Team
|Score
|4th Place Team
|2018
|Australia
|8-1
|England
|2014
|Argentina
|2-0
|England
|2010
|Netherlands
|4-3
|England
|2006
|Spain
|3-2 AET
|South Korea
|2002
|Netherlands
|2-1 AET
|South Korea
|1998
|Germany
|1-0
|Australia
|1994
|Australia
|5-2
|Germany
|1990
|Australia
|2-1 AET
|West Germany
|1986
|West Germany
|3-2 AET
|Soviet Union
|1982
|Australia
|4-2
|Netherlands
|1978
|Australia
|4-3
|West Germany
|1975
|West Germany
|4-0
|Malaysia
|1973
|West Germany
|1-0
|Pakistan
|1971
|India
|2-1 AET
|Kenya
AET - After Extra Time; PS - Penalty Shootout
Men's Hockey World Cup Most Successful Teams
Winners: Pakistan - 4 (1971, 1978, 1982, 1994), Netherlands - (1973, 1990, 1998), Australia - 3 (1986, 2010, 2014), Germany - 2 (2002, 2006), India - 1 (1975), Belgium - 1 (2018)
Runners Up: Netherlands - 4 (1978, 1994, 2014, 2018), Pakistan - 2 (1975, 1990), Australia - 2 (2002, 2006), Germany - 2 (1982, 2002), Spain - 2 (1971, 1998), India - 1 (1973), England - 1 (1986)
Finalists: Netherlands (7), Pakistan (6), Australia (5), Germany (4), India (2), Spain (2), Belgium (1), England (1)
Third Place Teams: Australia - 5 (1978, 1982, 1990, 1994, 2018), Germany - 4 (1973, 1975, 1986, 1998), Netherlands - 2 (2002, 2010), Argentina - 1 (2014), India - 1 (1971), Spain - 1 (2006)
Fourth Place Teams: Germany - 3 (1978, 1990, 1994), England - 3 (2010, 2014, 2018), South Korea - 2 (2002, 2006), Australia - 1 (1998), Netherlands - 1 (1982), Pakistan - 1 (1973), Kenya - 1 (1971), Malaysia - 1 (1975), Soviet Union - 1 (1986)