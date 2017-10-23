India defended well, says coach Sjoerd Marijne

New Delhi, October 23: Conceding last minute goals has been the bane of Indian hockey but coach Sjoerd Marijne said the team improvised its defensive tactics in its triumph over Malaysia in the Asia Cup final.

India edged past Malaysia 2-1 to claim its first continental championship triumph in a decade.

Asia Cup hockey: India break 10-year jinx, beat Malaysia for title

"I was a bit worried when the score was 2-1 and strange goals can happen in last four or five minutes. I am really happy how they (the India players) played, they changed the way we defend in the end and that helped us clinch the final," Marijne said.

On winning the title, India captain Manpreet Singh said: "It is a great honour to captain this team. Hockey is a team game and we are a family and this victory was possible because of the team work we put in. We are enjoying this victory."

Despite the disappointment of defeat in the final, the silver medal represents Malaysia's finest achievement on the Asia Cup stage.

"India are tough opponents and ranked much higher than us," said Malaysia head coach Stephen van Huizen.

"This was our first ever Asia Cup final and I am really happy with the way the boys performed. It was a close contest and I am happy how they played."