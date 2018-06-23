English

India hammer Pakistan 4-0 in Champions Trophy opener

Ramandeep Singh opened the scoring for India in their 4-0 win over Pakistan in the Champions Trophy
Breda, June 23: India hockey team began their campaign in the Champions Trophy with a thumping 4-0 win over Pakistan in Breda, Netherlands, on Saturday (June 23).

Ramandeep Singh started India's goal hunt in the 25th minute when he gracefully guided Simranjeet's pass into the net past Pakistan goalkeeper.

The goal made Pakistan frantically attempting to find the equaliser but the Indian defence was equal to the task and warded off Pakistan forays.

The third quarter began with India maintaining their slender 1-0 lead and in this phase India were more occupied with repelling Pakistan's attacks and they managed a couple of penalty corners. But the Indian defence continued to be watertight as the third quarter ended with both the team failing to find a goal - India their second and Pakistan their equaliser.

But in the fourth quarter India regained their ruthless edge. However, Pakistan had the first scoring opportunity but India custodian PR Sreejesh made a brilliant save to deny Umer and Paskistan a goal.

India's relentlessness bore fruit in the 54th minute when Dilpreet Singh's wonderful run culminated in India doubling the lead. Three minutes later India found their third goal through a quick and organised counter attack.

Mandeep Singh did not have to worry of Pakistan goalkeeper as he was in wrong position and the Indian forward did not miss finding the net of an empty goal post.

The third goal completely flattened Pakistan and India exploited their tardiness to find the fourth goal. Lalit Upadhyay was freed by Ramandeep Singh through a sublime pass and the former did not break a sweat in finding the target and India's fourth goal.

    Saturday, June 23, 2018, 19:37 [IST]
