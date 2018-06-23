India hammer Pakistan 4-0 in Champions Trophy opener

Ramandeep Singh started India's goal hunt in the 25th minute when he gracefully guided Simranjeet's pass into the net past Pakistan goalkeeper.

The goal made Pakistan frantically attempting to find the equaliser but the Indian defence was equal to the task and warded off Pakistan forays.

FT| The Indian Men's Team show supreme composure to defeat Pakistan by a resounding 4-0 margin in their first game of the Rabobank Men's Hockey Champion Trophy 2018 on 23rd June 2018, featuring immense fortitude in attack and defense.#IndiaKaGame #INDvPAK #HCT2018 pic.twitter.com/U8V0N5BQRl — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 23, 2018

The third quarter began with India maintaining their slender 1-0 lead and in this phase India were more occupied with repelling Pakistan's attacks and they managed a couple of penalty corners. But the Indian defence continued to be watertight as the third quarter ended with both the team failing to find a goal - India their second and Pakistan their equaliser.

But in the fourth quarter India regained their ruthless edge. However, Pakistan had the first scoring opportunity but India custodian PR Sreejesh made a brilliant save to deny Umer and Paskistan a goal.

59' GOAL! @lalithockey deflects a ball into the goal off @ramandeep_31's sublime pass just as the referee reaches for his whistle, giving India a 4-0 win in their opening game of the #ChampionsTrophy!



🇮🇳4⃣-0⃣🇵🇰#IndiaKaGame #INDvPAK #HCT2018 pic.twitter.com/E2h3f9guPd — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 23, 2018

India's relentlessness bore fruit in the 54th minute when Dilpreet Singh's wonderful run culminated in India doubling the lead. Three minutes later India found their third goal through a quick and organised counter attack.

48' SAVE! @16Sreejesh is in the right place at the right time to block a powerful shot from Umer.



🇮🇳1⃣-0⃣🇵🇰#IndiaKaGame #INDvPAK #HCT2018 pic.twitter.com/1xDA4Vuw7u — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 23, 2018

Mandeep Singh did not have to worry of Pakistan goalkeeper as he was in wrong position and the Indian forward did not miss finding the net of an empty goal post.

The third goal completely flattened Pakistan and India exploited their tardiness to find the fourth goal. Lalit Upadhyay was freed by Ramandeep Singh through a sublime pass and the former did not break a sweat in finding the target and India's fourth goal.