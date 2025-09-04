India vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Online And On TV In India?

India Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final Qualification Scenario: How can Harmanpreet Singh and co. progress for Final after win against Malaysia? By Sauradeep Ash Updated: Thursday, September 4, 2025, 21:11 [IST]

The Indian Hockey Team has rejuvenated themselves and have bolstered their chances for qualification in the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final, after a strong win over Malaysia on Thursday (September 4) in Rajgir.

India's performance in the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 has been strong so far. India topped Pool A with three wins from three matches, defeating China 4-3, Japan 3-2, and Kazakhstan with a commanding 15-0 win.

They entered the Super 4s phase with confidence but drew 2-2 with defending champions South Korea in their first Super 4s match. After their stalemate against Korea, they had to win the match againts Malaysia to keep the Final qualification in their own hands, and the Men in Blue have done it.

India win big against Malaysia

India have rallied back in the Hockey Asia Cup with a superb win over Malaysia in their second Super Four pool match. In the crucial encounter, the hosts were trailing with an early goal from Shafiq Hassan, but came back strongly in the 2nd quarter. They netted thrice in the second 15-minute window and took a 3-1 lead at the break, courtesy of goals from Manpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh and Shilanand Lakra. In the 3rd quarter, Vivek Sagar Prasad secured another goal for the Indian team. In the final quarter, the Men in Blue kept pressure and ended up with a 4-1 victory.

India Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final Qualification Scenario

After the matches on Thursday (September 4), all the Top Four teams have played two each. India, with 4 points, now lead the pool, followed by China, who have 3 points to their name after their dominant win over South Korea. Malaysia also have 3 points and South Korea are at the bottom with just 1 point after two matches.

Who will India play next?

India will be up against China in their final Super Four pool match on Saturday (September 6), while South Korea will be taking on Malaysia on the same day. Top two teams will advance to the final.

How can India qualify for the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final?

As India pkay their final match against China, they will have to avoid defeat to progress to the final. If India win or draw the match, they will be through to the final. Even if the Indian team lose against China by less than 2 goals, a draw between South Korea and Malaysia will be enough for India to secure a place in the final.