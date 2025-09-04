India vs Malaysia LIVE Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Updates: Sukhjeet Singh scores, IND 2-1 MAS in 2nd Quarter

India vs Malaysia Live Score: The Indian Hockey team will take on Malaysia in a must-win encounter of the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Top Four today (September 4). The match will take place at the Rajgir Sports Complex Hockey Stadium in Rajgir, Bihar. Check out the latest score and updates from the match here. Keep refreshing for latest updates.
Goaaaaaaaaaal! India have taken the lead. A superb move is converted brillaintly by Sukhjeet Singh. The pass from Shilanand Lakra was good but the first time finish from Sukhjeet is even better.
18'India are looking comfortable on the ball, but their main aim will be to take a lead in this encounter.
Goaaaaaaaaaaaal!! India have equalized witth Manpreet Singh. The initial drag flick was saved by the Malaysia keeper, but Manpreet puts the rebound past him.
16'A series of Penalty corners for India. This is the 4th one in a row for them.
India make a mess of it but are lucky as they have won another penalty corner.
16'India have won an early penalty corner in the 2nd quarter, their first of this match.
The 2nd quarter starts.
The first quarter concludes and India are in unfamiliar territories again. An early goal means Malaysia have the lead in this crucial encounter at the end of the first 15 minutes.
India captain Harmanpreet Singh is playing his 250th match for India today.
12'Another promising India attack breaks out in the circle as Malaysia defend dilligently to win the ball back. Their defence has worked superbly so far in this first quarter.
10'Jarmanpreet finds Mandeep with a diagonal ball, who plays infield for another attacker. Malaysia, in the end, manage to win back possession with a free hit.
8'Raj Kumar Pal's tame attempt goes comfortably away. Malaysia take a quick free out but Jarmanpreet Singh manages to intercept it.
6'Another dangerous move by Malaysia. Faiz Jali and Fitri Sari combine in the attack but Krishan Pathak boots the ball away.
5'Harmanpreet Singh sends in a long ball forward, which is sent in across the circle by Sanjay, but it goes across without any harm as no India player was there to find a touch.
4'India need an immediate reply and they are pushing forward with Harmanpreet Singh. But the Malaysian defence so far has thwarted the home team.
Goaaaal!! A shocker in Rajgir as Malaysia take the early lead. A terrific run from Shafiq Hassan and then he buries it as the visitors go ahead in this crucial encounter.
The 1st quarter starts.
The two sets of players have arrived at the jampacked Rajgir stadium. India in their traditional Blue attire while Malaysia are cladded in Yellow.
After South Korea lost to China in the last match, it has presented a big opportunity for India to keep the Final qualification in their own hands. If India win their last two matches of the Super 4, they will progress to the Final.
Check out the Starting Lineups for India and Malaysia for the crucial match.
The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm in Rajgir. The crowd is full at the stadium as India take field in the crucial encounter.
The Chinese team have secured a 3-0 victory over South Korea, which is a big boost for the Indian team.
The match between China and South Korea has resumed in Rajgir.
The match between China and Korea Republic has stopped in Rajgir due to extreme lightning and rain. The India match may start a bit later than its scheduled time.
India had a fantastic outing in the group stages of the competition. In their three Pool A fixtures, India won all their matches as they beat China (4-3), Japan (3-2), and Kazakhstan (15-0), topping Pool A.
Malaysia are the only team with a 100 per cent winning record in the competition so far, as they have won all of their four matches in this competition.
Hello and Welcome to the LIVE Coverage and Score Updates for the Hockey Asia Cup 2025. Today, India take on Malaysia in a crucial match as Harmanpreet Singh and co. need a victory to bolster their Final hopes.
After a lackluster 2-2 stalemate against South Korea in the first match, the Indian team need all three points today. Anything less than that can jeopardize their chances ahead of the final match.
In the Super 4 stage, India played their opening match against the defending champions South Korea on September 3, 2025. The match ended in an intense 2-2 draw. India's defense faced stern challenges, but the team showed resilience to secure a point. India will next face Malaysia in the Super 4s stage on Thursday.
Malaysia, on the other hand, were excellent in the Pool B and won all of their matches. In the opening match of Super Four against China, they secured a 2-0 victory as well.
India: Krishan Pathak, Jarmanpreet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Abhishek, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Amit Rohidas, Sukhjeet Singh
Malaysia: Syed Cholan, Marhan Jalil, Fitri Saari, Akumullah Anuar, Shello Silverius, Faiz Jali, Hafizuddin Othman, Norsyafiq Sumantri, Aiman Rozemi, Amirul Azahar, Muhajir Rauf
The Indian team will have to win their remaining two matches and hope for favourable results. If China beat South Korea today and India then beat Malaysia, then the qualification will be in their own hands.