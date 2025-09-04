IND vs AFG Live Streaming: Where and How to Watch India-Afghanistan CAFA Nations Cup on TV and Online?

India vs Malaysia LIVE Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Updates: Sukhjeet Singh scores, IND 2-1 MAS in 2nd Quarter Live By MyKhel Staff Updated: Thursday, September 4, 2025, 20:11 [IST]

India vs Malaysia Live Score: The Indian Hockey team will take on Malaysia in a must-win encounter of the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Top Four today (September 4). The match will take place at the Rajgir Sports Complex Hockey Stadium in Rajgir, Bihar. Check out the latest score and updates from the match here. Keep refreshing for latest updates.

IND 0-1 MAS (Shafiq Hassan, 1')

IND 1-1 (Manpreet Singh, 16')

IND 2-1 (Sukhjeet Singh, 19')

Goal for India Goaaaaaaaaaal! India have taken the lead. A superb move is converted brillaintly by Sukhjeet Singh. The pass from Shilanand Lakra was good but the first time finish from Sukhjeet is even better. India vs Malaysia Live Score, Hockey Asia Cup: IND 1 MAS 1 18'India are looking comfortable on the ball, but their main aim will be to take a lead in this encounter. Goal for India Goaaaaaaaaaaaal!! India have equalized witth Manpreet Singh. The initial drag flick was saved by the Malaysia keeper, but Manpreet puts the rebound past him. India vs Malaysia Live Score, Hockey Asia Cup: IND 0 MAS 1 16'A series of Penalty corners for India. This is the 4th one in a row for them. India vs Malaysia Live Score, Hockey Asia Cup: IND 0 MAS 1 India make a mess of it but are lucky as they have won another penalty corner. India vs Malaysia Live Score, Hockey Asia Cup: IND 0 MAS 1 16'India have won an early penalty corner in the 2nd quarter, their first of this match. India vs Malaysia Live Updates The 2nd quarter starts. India vs Malaysia Live Score: IND 0 MAS 1 (Q1) The first quarter concludes and India are in unfamiliar territories again. An early goal means Malaysia have the lead in this crucial encounter at the end of the first 15 minutes. India captain Harmanpreet Singh is playing his 250th match for India today. India vs Malaysia Live Score Updates: IND 0 MAS 1 12'Another promising India attack breaks out in the circle as Malaysia defend dilligently to win the ball back. Their defence has worked superbly so far in this first quarter. India vs Malaysia Live Score, Hockey Asia Cup: IND 0 MAS 1 10'Jarmanpreet finds Mandeep with a diagonal ball, who plays infield for another attacker. Malaysia, in the end, manage to win back possession with a free hit. India vs Malaysia Live Score, Hockey Asia Cup: IND 0 MAS 1 8'Raj Kumar Pal's tame attempt goes comfortably away. Malaysia take a quick free out but Jarmanpreet Singh manages to intercept it. India vs Malaysia Live Score, Hockey Asia Cup: IND 0 MAS 1 6'Another dangerous move by Malaysia. Faiz Jali and Fitri Sari combine in the attack but Krishan Pathak boots the ball away. India vs Malaysia Live Score, Hockey Asia Cup: IND 0 MAS 1 5'Harmanpreet Singh sends in a long ball forward, which is sent in across the circle by Sanjay, but it goes across without any harm as no India player was there to find a touch. India vs Malaysia Live Score, Hockey Asia Cup: IND 0 MAS 1 4'India need an immediate reply and they are pushing forward with Harmanpreet Singh. But the Malaysian defence so far has thwarted the home team. India vs Malaysia Live Score: Goal for Malaysia Goaaaal!! A shocker in Rajgir as Malaysia take the early lead. A terrific run from Shafiq Hassan and then he buries it as the visitors go ahead in this crucial encounter. India vs Malaysia Live Score, Hockey Asia Cup The 1st quarter starts. India vs Malaysia Hockey Live Updates The two sets of players have arrived at the jampacked Rajgir stadium. India in their traditional Blue attire while Malaysia are cladded in Yellow. IND vs MAS Hockey Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Updates After South Korea lost to China in the last match, it has presented a big opportunity for India to keep the Final qualification in their own hands. If India win their last two matches of the Super 4, they will progress to the Final. India vs Malaysia Live Updates, Starting XI Check out the Starting Lineups for India and Malaysia for the crucial match. India vs Malaysia Live Updates The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm in Rajgir. The crowd is full at the stadium as India take field in the crucial encounter. India vs Malaysia Live Updates The Chinese team have secured a 3-0 victory over South Korea, which is a big boost for the Indian team. India vs Malaysia Live Updates The match between China and South Korea has resumed in Rajgir. India vs Malaysia Live Score The match between China and Korea Republic has stopped in Rajgir due to extreme lightning and rain. The India match may start a bit later than its scheduled time. India Hockey Team, Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Updates India had a fantastic outing in the group stages of the competition. In their three Pool A fixtures, India won all their matches as they beat China (4-3), Japan (3-2), and Kazakhstan (15-0), topping Pool A. Malaysia are the only team with a 100 per cent winning record in the competition so far, as they have won all of their four matches in this competition. India vs Malaysia, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Hello and Welcome to the LIVE Coverage and Score Updates for the Hockey Asia Cup 2025. Today, India take on Malaysia in a crucial match as Harmanpreet Singh and co. need a victory to bolster their Final hopes. After a lackluster 2-2 stalemate against South Korea in the first match, the Indian team need all three points today. Anything less than that can jeopardize their chances ahead of the final match.

India had a fantastic outing in the group stages of the competition. In their three Pool A fixtures, India won all their matches convincingly against China (4-3), Japan (3-2), and Kazakhstan (15-0), topping Pool A.

In the Super 4 stage, India played their opening match against the defending champions South Korea on September 3, 2025. The match ended in an intense 2-2 draw. India's defense faced stern challenges, but the team showed resilience to secure a point. India will next face Malaysia in the Super 4s stage on Thursday.

Malaysia, on the other hand, were excellent in the Pool B and won all of their matches. In the opening match of Super Four against China, they secured a 2-0 victory as well.

India vs Malaysia Predicted Starting XI

India: Krishan Pathak, Jarmanpreet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Abhishek, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Amit Rohidas, Sukhjeet Singh

Malaysia: Syed Cholan, Marhan Jalil, Fitri Saari, Akumullah Anuar, Shello Silverius, Faiz Jali, Hafizuddin Othman, Norsyafiq Sumantri, Aiman Rozemi, Amirul Azahar, Muhajir Rauf

India Qualification Scenario for Final

The Indian team will have to win their remaining two matches and hope for favourable results. If China beat South Korea today and India then beat Malaysia, then the qualification will be in their own hands.