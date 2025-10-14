India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Score, Sultan Of Johor Cup: IND 0-1 PAK | 2nd Quarter- Hannan Opens Scoring

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025: Where to Watch NZ Women vs SL Women Match 15 in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

India vs Pakistan, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2025 Live Score & Updates: India and Pakistan are all set for a high-stakes pool-stage encounter at the Sultan of Johor Cup 2025, taking place on Tuesday, October 14, at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium in Johor Bahru, Malaysia.

Both teams will be looking to assert dominance in the Under-21 tournament, with India currently topping the points table following convincing wins over New Zealand and Great Britain. Pakistan, meanwhile, are placed fourth, having recorded a solitary victory against Malaysia (7-2) but suffered a heavy defeat to Great Britain (1-5), leaving them eager to bounce back.

India vs Pakistan, Hockey Live Score: PAK Have Done A Fine Job! Pakistan have done a fine job so far. They have kept the Indian side at bay and have put ample pressure on their rivals. India vs Pakistan Hockey Live: PAK Not Giving Up... Pakistan are not going to give in the match easily! They once again gain control of the game and are looking to put India on the backfoot from constant penalty corners. India vs Pakistan Live: IND Leaving No Stone Unturned! India are leaving no stone unturned as they push forward for the equaliser. End of 1st Quarter, Pakistan lead 1-0. India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Score: IND Showing Improvement India showing signs of improvement as they are getting more of the ball and are keeping the Pakistani defenders busy. India vs Pakistan Live Updates: PAK Dominate Pakistan domintate early proceedings. The Boys in Green look in fine touch, much better than their rivals as of now. India vs Pakistan Live Hockey: Penalty Stroke For Pakistan! GOAAL! Pakistan take the lead in the 5th minute!! Hannan opens the scoring! India vs Pakistan Live: We are underway! We are underway! India vs Pakistan at the Sultan Of Johor Cup!! India vs Pakistan Hockey Live: PAK XI Pakistan Playing XI: Janjua, Nadeem, Sufiyan, Aqeel, Waleed, Murtaza, Hannan, Hayat, Hamza. India vs Pakistan Hockey Live: IND XI India Playing XI: Prince Deep Singh, Talem, Ali, Manmeet, Ankit, Sunil, Roshan, Rohit, Arshdeep, Adrohit, Araijeet. India vs Pakistan Hockey Live: Hello & Welcome! Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Sultan Johor Cup 2025 match between India and Pakistan!

This clash carries more than just points on the table, as the India-Pakistan sporting rivalry is steeped in history and is always under intense scrutiny. The fixture gains added significance given the recent tension between the two countries' senior teams. In cricket, the Asia Cup saw both sides adopt a no-handshake policy, and in hockey, Pakistan chose not to participate in India-hosted tournaments. These developments mean the under-21 players will be under the spotlight, with expectations to perform professionally while avoiding off-field controversies.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has confirmed that all players have been briefed on strict conduct guidelines. According to the directive, Indian and Pakistani players are to ignore any handshake gestures before or after the game and refrain from any emotional displays or confrontations on the field. The emphasis is firmly on competitive hockey, with discipline and focus expected from both sides.

On the pitch, India will aim to continue their unbeaten run, leveraging momentum from their earlier wins, while Pakistan will be looking to redeem themselves with a strong performance to improve their standing in the points table. Both teams boast talented junior squads, and the match promises a combination of tactical play, speed, and skill, making it a thrilling contest for fans.

With pride, points, and the historic rivalry on the line, Tuesday's encounter at Johor Bahru is poised to be a compelling battle. Fans can anticipate a tightly contested game, where strategy, composure, and determination will play a key role in determining who emerges victorious in this classic India-Pakistan Under-21 showdown.