Live India vs South Korea Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: IND 0-0 KOR | Heavy Rain Delays Play Live By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Wednesday, September 3, 2025, 19:49 [IST]

India vs South Korea, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Live Score & Updates:

That emphatic win, while inconsequential in terms of qualification, reaffirmed why India are widely seen as the front-runners for the title.

India vs South Korea, Hockey Asia Cup Live Updates: No Official Info As Of Yet... There is no official confirmation as of now. The rain continues to pelt as we are in for a long wait. IND vs KOR Live Score & Updates: Rain Gets Heavier... Rain has intensified in Rajgir, and there is still no official update on when the India vs Korea Super 4s match will get underway. With lightning also expected in the area, the players have been asked to return to the dugouts for safety reasons. India vs South Korea, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Live: Rain Delays Play! The India vs Korea Super 4s clash in Rajgir has been interrupted by a downpour, with play delayed as heavy rain continues to lash the venue. India vs South Korea Live Updates: Here we go! The players are out in the middle, with India sporting their blue kits and Korea in red. The crowd in Rajgir is buzzing with excitement, and even a gentle drizzle can't take away from the charged atmosphere in the stands. IND vs KOR, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Live Updates: About Time... Bihari songs are echoing through out the stadium. On the other hand, the weather has slightly improved compared to recent days, he points out that the heat remains intense. With every team set to play four matches in just five days, the schedule will test endurance. India, however, enjoy a slight edge as all their fixtures are scheduled for the cooler 7:30 pm slot. India vs South Korea Live Score & Updates: Can India Maintain Streak? Harmanpreet Singh and his squad remain unbeaten in the tournament and will be eager to extend that run. The big question is-can they overcome Korea tonight? Time will reveal the answer. India vs South Korea Live Updates: Moments Away From The Match... We are just moments away from the match...Stay tuned to MyKhel as we bring you the live coverage of the high-voltage Super 4 match! India vs South Korea Live Score: IND XI India Playing XI: Pathak, Sanjay, Rohidas, Harmanpreet, Sumit, Hardik, Manpreet, Rajinder, Mandeep, Abhishek, Sukhjeet. India vs South Korea, Asia Cup 2025 Live: Other match result... Japan scored a 2-0 win over Chinese Taipei in their 5-8th place classification match at the Hero Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025, but not before Chinese Taipei put on a show to keep their opponents at bay for long. India vs South Korea, Asia Cup 2025 Hockey Live: Head-To-Head When these two sides last crossed paths at this very stage of the tournament three years ago, the contest ended in a thrilling 4-4 stalemate. Since then, however, India has asserted greater control, coming out on top in each of their four subsequent encounters. Live India vs South Korea Updates, Hockey Asia Cup: What To Expect? India's biggest challenge will be steering clear of overconfidence. Their 15-0 dismantling of Kazakhstan showcased ruthless finishing and attacking depth, but the narrow wins over China and Japan also exposed weaknesses that a side like Korea could easily exploit. To succeed, India must stay disciplined at the back and more precise in their overall execution. The clash is set to be as much about mental toughness and tactical clarity as it is about skill. For India, it's an opportunity to build on momentum and erase the painful memories of 2022, while South Korea will be eager to reaffirm their status as one of Asia's most accomplished hockey powerhouses. India vs Korea, Asia Hockey Cup Score: South Korea Preview South Korea enter the Super 4s carrying concerns over both form and momentum. Tipped to top their group, they instead endured a surprise 1-4 loss to Malaysia-a result that highlighted their fragility. The challenging conditions have only added to their woes, with the intense heat and humidity during afternoon fixtures clearly taking a toll on their performances. IND vs KOR, Asia Hockey Cup Updates: India Preview India's group-stage journey had its ups and downs, with hard-fought wins over China and Japan before a resounding 15-0 thrashing of Kazakhstan closed out their pool campaign. Now stepping into the Super 4s, the team faces South Korea in their opening clash. On paper, India hold the edge with their higher world ranking, but history warns against underestimating the Koreans. They remain the most successful side in this competition, lifting the trophy more times than any other nation, including in the previous edition. Their ability to trouble India is also well known-back in the 2022 Super 4s, a draw between the two sides ended India's hopes of making the final. IND vs KOR, Asia Hockey Cup Live: Hello & Welcome! Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Asia Cup Hockey, Super 4 match between India and South Korea!

Despite their superior world ranking, India will be wary of South Korea, their first Super 4 opponents. The Koreans boast an impressive pedigree in this competition, having won the tournament more than any other nation, including the most recent edition. Their resilience against India is also well documented-most notably in the 2022 Super 4s, where a draw between the two sides denied India a place in the final.

This time, however, South Korea arrive with questions hanging over their form. They were expected to dominate their pool but suffered a heavy 1-4 defeat at the hands of Malaysia, a setback that exposed their vulnerability. Conditions too have played a role, with the team struggling in the sweltering afternoon heat and draining humidity.

The Super 4 schedule, though, could work in their favour. Evening matches promise cooler conditions, giving the Koreans a chance to regroup and deliver a stronger performance after a day's rest. Their proven ability to raise their game against higher-ranked sides makes them a dangerous opponent, regardless of recent inconsistencies.

For India, the key will be to avoid complacency. While the thrashing of Kazakhstan highlighted their attacking depth and finishing prowess, the close contests against China and Japan revealed moments of vulnerability that cannot be overlooked. Against a side like Korea, who thrive on capitalising on lapses, India will need sharper execution and defensive discipline.

With both sides aware of the stakes, the encounter promises to be a test of composure, strategy, and endurance. For India, it's not just about maintaining momentum but also exorcising the ghosts of 2022, while Korea will look to remind everyone why they remain one of Asia's most decorated hockey nations.