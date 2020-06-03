English
Indian hockey teams resume outdoor training

By Pti
Bengaluru, June 3: The Indian men and women hockey teams have resumed outdoor training here in a "systematic and phased" manner after a two-month hiatus due to the coronavirus-forced nationwide lockdown.

Hockey India (HI) informed that the national teams began outdoor training on Monday following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Sports Authority of India.

"Sport activities on the field of play for both Senior Men and Senior Women's Core Probables Group began in Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru Campus on Monday 1 June 2020 in a systematic and phased manner with all norms under the SOP being followed by both teams," HI said in a statement.

"SAI, Bangalore has ensured that all the safety measures are in place in accordance with the Govt guidelines and SOP to ensure a safe environment for sports activity. All players too have been briefed and are well-aware of the SOP norms."

The lockdown imposed in late March had left the players stuck indoors at the SAI facility. The death of a cook due to a cardiac arrest at the centre last month also unsettled the residents. It was later revealed that the cook was tested positive for COVID-19.

"Since the players are returning to the pitch after a gap of two months, they will begin with limited hours and stick to basic sports activities in the initial phase to avoid any possibility of injury.

"While players of both teams are upbeat on the new situation, the Coaching Staff has meticulously designed the daily schedule with special focus on giving players enough time to adjust to the new norms," the statement added.

India - 207,615 | World - 6,441,282
Story first published: Wednesday, June 3, 2020, 22:25 [IST]
