Indian hockey teams turn tech-savvy during lockdown

The core probables group housed in the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre in Bengaluru suspended high-intensity hockey training in the third week of March following a nationwide lockdown.

Though the coaching staff are also based out of the same facility, to ensure social distancing norms, the teams turned to applications that would help disseminate everyday workout schedules to all team members and emphasised on every player using these applications to submit their workload.

"Earlier, these apps were mostly used by the coaching staff to plan the week's activities and share it with us," said women's team vice-captain Savita.

"But during lockdown, with social-distancing norms in place at SAI, using Google docs for wellness data submission and Google forms for training load submissions became mandatory to update what we had done during the day."

"... And this would further be discussed through video call with chief coach or our scientific advisor.'

Applications like Zoom or Google Meet have now become the 'in-thing' replacing 'team huddles' or 'team meetings'.

Putting things into perspective, men's team vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh said, "Though our support staff is based in the same campus, we use Zoom calls for individual meetings where we discuss our nutritional intake and also discuss match analysis.

"We are now used to apps like Google Meet platform, which we use for team meetings as all of us can't get into a huddle in the meeting room anymore."

Harmanpreet added that the teams have ensured they learnt something new during the lockdown.

"I feel we made use of this time by learning something new. Most of us in the team are gadget freaks no doubt and enjoy using social media platforms to stay in touch with our family, friends and also fans."

"But using these applications on an everyday basis was something we never did," said the drag-flick specialist.

While the Indian teams began using the TPA (Team Performance Analysis) software in 2017, players ensured they made maximum use of this during the lockdown when they were tasked with analysing key matches played over the last two years.

"Chief coach (of the women's team) Sjoerd Marijne made it mandatory that we all have it on our iPads so (that) we can analyse our matches.

"I think we made maximum use of this software during the lockdown and each one of us was asked to study the opponents we personally thought are the toughest.

"This was one of the most important activity we undertook during the lockdown," added Savita.

While the teams await further guidelines and SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) from the Sports Ministry and SAI in order to resume hockey training, the players are prepared to return to the pitch.

"I think regularly analysing our performance, both individually and as a team, has given us more clarity on the areas we need to improve and we have discussed at length about the same with the coaching staff," said Harmanpreet.

"With regular body weight training and indoor workouts, I believe we have been able to maintain good fitness level and we are ready to return to full training."