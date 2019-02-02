English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Indian women's hockey team shares honours with Ireland

By
Gurjit Kaur
Gurjit Kaur scored India's only goal

Bengaluru, February 2: Indian women's hockey team shared the spoils with FIH World Cup silver medallists Ireland 1-1 in the first of the two international friendly matches in Murcia (Spain).

After levelling the four-match series with hosts Spain, India put up a determined performance in the first match.

The visitors will end their 10-day tour of Spain with the second and final friendly match against Ireland on Sunday.

India got off to a good start as they made a first breakthrough in the fourth minute when they created a penalty corner opportunity. But the chance went amiss with good defending shown by the Irish.

In the second quarter though, India made up for the lost opportunity when they were awarded a penalty corner for an infringement by an Irish defender.

Gurjit Kaur, India's dragflicker, made no mistake in putting the ball past the Irish goalkeeper Emma Buckley in the 18th minute.

India's 1-0 lead put the Irish on the backfoot. While India defended the lead well with a disciplined structure, the Irish pushed for an elusive goal.

It was only in the 45th minute when Ireland struck a field goal through Sarah Hawkshaw that levelled the score to 1-1.

While the final quarter saw both teams play at par with each other, India remained resolute in their defence.

India's goalkeeper Savita made a brilliant attempt to deny Ireland a goal off a PC minutes before the final hooter ending the match in a stalemate.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Read more about: hockey india ireland gurjit kaur spain
    Story first published: Saturday, February 2, 2019, 15:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 2, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue