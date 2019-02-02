Indian women's hockey team shares honours with Ireland

After levelling the four-match series with hosts Spain, India put up a determined performance in the first match.

The visitors will end their 10-day tour of Spain with the second and final friendly match against Ireland on Sunday.

India got off to a good start as they made a first breakthrough in the fourth minute when they created a penalty corner opportunity. But the chance went amiss with good defending shown by the Irish.

In the second quarter though, India made up for the lost opportunity when they were awarded a penalty corner for an infringement by an Irish defender.

Gurjit Kaur, India's dragflicker, made no mistake in putting the ball past the Irish goalkeeper Emma Buckley in the 18th minute.

India's 1-0 lead put the Irish on the backfoot. While India defended the lead well with a disciplined structure, the Irish pushed for an elusive goal.

It was only in the 45th minute when Ireland struck a field goal through Sarah Hawkshaw that levelled the score to 1-1.

While the final quarter saw both teams play at par with each other, India remained resolute in their defence.

India's goalkeeper Savita made a brilliant attempt to deny Ireland a goal off a PC minutes before the final hooter ending the match in a stalemate.