Indian Women’s Team launch Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a commanding 11-0 win over Thailand

Published: Friday, September 5, 2025

The Indian women's hockey team began their Women's Asia Cup 2025 campaign in emphatic fashion, dismantling Thailand 11-0 in their Pool B clash on Friday. It was a statement of intent from the Women in Blue, who showed their attacking firepower across all four quarters.

Mumtaz Khan, Udita, and Beauty Dung Dung each struck twice, while Sangita Kumari, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Sharmila Devi, and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal added their names to the scoresheet in what turned out to be a clinical performance.

India wasted little time in stamping their authority, with Mumtaz Khan opening the scoring in the 7th minute. Just three minutes later, Sangita Kumari doubled the lead. The momentum carried into the second quarter as Navneet Kaur (16') and Lalremsiami (18') found the net in quick succession. Udita capped off a dominant half by converting a penalty corner right on the stroke of halftime, giving India a commanding 5-0 cushion.

The third quarter mirrored the first two, as India kept Thailand pinned inside their defensive circle. Their persistence was rewarded in the 45th minute when Beauty Dung Dung netted her first of the game from a penalty corner.

The final period turned into a goal-fest, with five more strikes coming in the space of 15 minutes. Mumtaz Khan scored again in the 49th minute, followed by Udita's second (52'). Beauty Dung Dung added another in the 54th minute before Sharmila Devi and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal completed the rout in the dying moments, ensuring an 11-0 triumph.

India's clinical finishing, combined with a solid defensive shape, meant that Thailand never managed to settle into the contest. The Women in Blue's penalty corner execution was particularly impressive, highlighting their set-piece strength.

The victory not only handed India three crucial points but also a significant goal difference advantage, which could prove vital as the tournament progresses.

Up next, the Indian team will take on Japan on Saturday, September 6, at 4:30 PM IST in what promises to be a sterner test.