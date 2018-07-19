Big blunder from Women's Hockey World Cup organisers as Ashoka Chakra goes missing from Indian flag

Captains of the all 16 teams, including India's Rani Rampal, who are competing in the tournament which starts on Saturday (July 21) were invited for a promotional event alongside River Thames.

But in a major faux pas, the Ashoka Chakra was missing from the India flag and Twitterati was quick to react.

It is not yet known whether the blunder has been brought to the notice of the organisers.

Rani had initially posted the picture on her Twitter account, but later deleted it.

In the World Cup where India are making their seventh appearance, the Rani-led squad have been placed in Pool B along side hosts and world no. 2 England, world no. 7 USA and world no. 16 Ireland in the quadrennial event.

In their first match on the opening day of the tournament, India will take on hosts England.

India is making a return to the World Cup arena after missing out on the last edition held in the Netherlands.

No other player in the current squad apart from Rani and Deepika have ever played at a World Cup before.

The tournament which ends on August 5 will also see the return of goalkeeper Rajani Etimarpu, who was rested from the recent Spain Tour.

"Every player in the team has grown from strength to strength and I am confident we will do well at the World Cup," Rani had said before the team's departure to London.

Rani will have goalkeeper Savita as her deputy in London, while India's defence will consist of Sunita Lakra, Deep Grace Ekka, Deepika, drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur and youngster Reena Khokhar who makes a comeback into the team.

In the midfield, Namita Toppo, Lilima Minz, Monika, Neha Goyal, Navjot Kaur and Nikki Pradhan will hold fort.

In the forward line, Rani will be linking up with the experienced Vandana Katariya while Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami and Udita will also provide them support in attack.

About the team's prospects in the tournament, chief coach Sjoerd Marine commented, "In order to reach our first goal of qualifying for the quarterfinals, we can only think about the first match against the hosts and the team is excited and confident of starting well against them".

(With inputs from Agencies and other sources).